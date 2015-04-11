EditorsNote: headline fix

Marlins edge Rays in extras

MIAMI -- Second baseman Dee Gordon scored more runs Friday night than his entire Miami Marlins team had managed in the first three games.

Chalk it up to “Zombie Night” at Marlins Park, where some freakish things happened in Miami’s 10-9 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings.

An ex-cast member of the popular TV show “Walking Dead” threw out the first pitch, and some fans wore zombie makeup, but the real oddities occurred on the field as the Marlins blew a seven-run lead in the seventh and a one-run advantage in the ninth.

The Marlins’ bullpen gave up eight runs in four innings.

“I don’t know if it was Zombie Night or whatever,” said Marlins closer Steve Cishek, who blew the save chance in the ninth. “We have a very solid bullpen, but we struggled as a group tonight. It’s a fluke in my opinion.”

The Marlins finally won it in the 10th as left fielder Christian Yelich hit a one-out walk-off single, scoring the speedy Gordon from second base.

Related Coverage Preview: Rays at Marlins

The Marlins (1-3), who had scored just three runs in their first three games, were led by Gordon, who went 3-for-5 with four runs scored.

“It was a little crazy, but I‘m glad we got the win,” said Gordon, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. “I‘m just happy to get on board with these guys.”

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton gave the Marlins a 9-8 lead in the eighth with a hard single up the middle. That scored Gordon, who had reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a steal, his second of the night.

Cishek (45.00 ERA) got in trouble in the ninth, allowing a leadoff double by right fielder Brandon Guyer and a single by Bobby Gordon that tipped off the glove of a diving Gordon.

Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera then hit a chopper to first baseman Michael Morse, who could have stepped on the bag and held the runner at third. Instead, Morse threw to second to start a potential game-ending double play. His gamble failed, however, when Cabrera beat the relay, and Guyer came home to tie the score.

“As soon as I hit it, I said, ‘Oh, we’ve got a run,’ ” Cabrera said. “It was close, but I got there on time.”

Cishek said he knew trying to turn two there would be tough.

“Cabrera isn’t the fastest person alive, but he isn’t slow, either,” he said. “I was just hoping for the best when I saw the ball go to second. I didn’t want to look at first. I was just hoping he would pump him out, and we would be celebrating.”

The Marlins busted out of their hitting slump with the help of a six-run fourth inning.

Miami’s big hits that inning included shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria’s RBI double -- his first hit of the season --Yelich’s two-run single, Stanton’s two-run double and Morse’s RBI single.

Tampa Bay trailed 8-1 before rallying against the Miami bullpen for seven runs in that seventh inning, thanks primarily to three bases-loaded walks and a three-run pinch-hit double by David DeJesus.

Right-hander Dan Haren made his Marlins debut, allowing four hits, no walks and one run in six innings. He got a no-decision after the Rays rallied.

The Rays (1-3), who have four starting pitchers on the disabled list, were forced to use a committee approach to get through the game.

Tampa Bay opened with rookie right-hander Steve Geltz, who lasted just two innings in his first big-league start. Reliever Erasmo Ramirez, a right-hander, got hit for the big fourth inning, elevating his ERA to 31.50.

Still, despite the loss, Rays manager Kevin Cash was pleased with his team.

“It was an incredible effort,” he said. “It was an incredible effort. I couldn’t be more impressed with our guys to battle back. The at-bats they strung together ... it was impressive to watch.”

NOTES: The Rays placed OF/DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) on the disabled list. He got hurt sliding into second base on Monday. ... The Rays recalled Mikie Mahtook from Triple-A Durham. ... The Rays lead the majors with nine players on the DL, including seven who have gotten hurt since March 8. ... Rays LHP Drew Smyly (shoulder tendinitis) pitched two perfect innings on Thursday in his first rehab outing with the Class A Charlotte Stone Crabs. ... RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) will start for the Stone Crabs on Saturday as part of his rehab. ... RHP Ronald Bellisario (shoulder fracture) will pitch extended spring training this weekend. ... Other than a change at catcher for one game, Miami started the same lineup in its first four games. ... During the last week of spring training, Marlins 3B Martin Prado, wanting to be a positive role model, treated 47 Hispanic players in the organization -- mostly minor-leaguers -- to dinner at Yardhouse.