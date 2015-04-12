DeJesus saves Rays vs. Marlins

MIAMI -- A recent loss may have ignited the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays, led by left fielder David DeJesus, beat the Miami Marlins 8-5 on Sunday at Marlins Park, but rookie Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash things the young season may have turned around on Friday.

Tampa Bay trailed 8-1 in that game before rallying for seven runs in the seventh. The Rays rallied again in the ninth to send the game to extra innings before losing 10-9.

“In my opinion, that’s the game that flipped the switch with the guys,” Cash said. “It showed we have a pretty good team. I think it had a huge impact with the clubhouse.”

DeJesus is making an impact, too.

Making just his second start of the year, DeJesus went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and one diving catch. He is hitting .545 with six RBIs in his 11 at-bats this season.

As a team, the Rays recorded 14 hits. Five players had multi-hit games.

“It was fun to watch our offense do work all game,” said right-hander Nathan Karns (1-1), the Rays starting pitcher. “DeJesus made a huge play for me (with the diving catch) and then followed up with the home run. It was awesome in the dugout -- everyone was up. It was a fun game.”

The Rays (3-3) won their first series of the year, taking two of three from the slumping Marlins (1-5). Tampa Bay, which went 0-4 against Miami last season, does not meet the Marlins again until Sept. 29.

Karns, used his favorite pitch -- the curve ball -- to set up batters, allowed two hits, two walks and two runs, one earned, in seven innings. He struck out six to improve his career record to 2-3.

“I was able to throw my curve for strikes,” Karns said. “I was first pitch with it most of the time.”

The loss went to right-hander Henderson Alvarez (0-2), who went five innings and allowed seven hits and four runs.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring in the first. DeJesus singled and advanced to second on an error by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. DeJesus then scored on a single by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

Miami tied the score in the fourth on center fielder Ichiro Suzuki’s sacrifice fly.

Left fielder Christian Yelich started the rally with a leadoff walk, and Stanton defeated the shift by beating out a slow roller to second base. Suzuki then sliced a liner to left. DeJesus charged in to make a diving catch, allowing Yelich to score but limiting the damage.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth on DeJesus’ three-run homer to right-center. He hit an 0-2 pitch for his first homer of the season, although, on Friday night, he had a three-run, pinch-hit double that bounced off the top of the wall at Marlins Park.

Miami cut its deficit to 4-2 in the fifth on second baseman Dee Gordon’s two-out RBI triple to right-center, scoring pinch-hitter Jeff Baker, who had walked.

But Tampa Bay padded its lead with two runs in the sixth. The big hits were a pinch-hit triple to center by Tim Beckham and a run-scoring double to left by catcher Rene Rivera. On the latter hit, the ball bounced off the glove of Yelich.

Beckham’s pinch hit was symbolic of the weekend. For the series, Rays non-starters came off the bench to go 8-for-13 with seven RBIs.

Tampa Bay stretched its lead to 7-2 on another RBI double by Rivera, but Miami kept battling back.

The Marlins scored twice in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out, two-run double by first baseman Michael Morse. But Ernesto Frieri, the third reliever in the inning, came on to get third baseman Donovan Solano on an inning-ending fly out to right.

Tampa Bay then scored in the ninth on a two-out, two-strike single by Beckham. And Miami catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia closed the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth.

It was the Marlins’ first homer of the season. The last time the Marlins went this long -- six games -- before their first homer of the season was 1993.

To make matters worse for Miami, they lost two players to fractured fingers on their right hands -- backup catcher Jeff Mathis and utility man Don Kelly. Both are headed to the disabled list, and Miami will announce more roster moves on Monday.

“We didn’t play well all week,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “And today, (we suffered) a couple of big blows, injury-wise.”

The other piece of bad news for the Marlins came before the game even started. Standout center fielder Marcell Ozuna arrived late and was scratched from the starting lineup.

“It was my fault,” a contrite Ozuna said. “It was a mistake. It’s not going to happen again.”

NOTES: Two Marlins -- CF Ichiro Suzuki and 3B Don Kelly -- made their first starts of the year. ... Kelly, 35, was a surprise addition to the 25-man roster at the end of spring training, making it due to his versatility. He is the only active player in the majors who has played all nine positions. ... Rays RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) made his first rehab start on Saturday night, allowing three hits in three scoreless innings for the Class A Charlotte Stone Crabs. He is scheduled to pitch again for Charlotte on Thursday. ... Up next, Miami hits the road for the first time this season, opening a three-game series at Atlanta on Monday. ... Starting Monday at Toronto, the Rays’ next 22 games are against AL East teams.