Suzuki’s 4-hit night helps Marlins edge Rays

MIAMI -- It is hard to impress Ichiro Suzuki.

The 42-year-old outfielder went 4-for-5 -- including a key eighth-inning hit -- to help the Miami Marlins rally to a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at Marlins Park.

Suzuki, making his third consecutive start in place of left fielder Christian Yelich (back issues), has 10 hits in 13 at-bats during that span and has 2,960 hits for his U.S. career.

The 10 hits are the most Suzuki has had in a three-game span since 2006.

Asked how he felt about his amazing hot streak, the low-key gentleman delivered a classic line through his translator.

“I feel normal,” Suzuki said.

Miami trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the eighth. Miguel Rojas and Adeiny Hechavarria singled against Erasmo Ramirez (6-2) to give Miami runners on the corners with no outs. A sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Cole Gillespie off Enny Romero tied the score.

Suzuki singled to right, sending Hechavarria to third. Hechavarria scored the winning run when Martin Prado hit a one-hopper to the mound that was dropped by Alex Colome, Tampa Bay’s fourth pitcher of the night. Colome got the out at first, but the damage was done.

“(Colome) had a play, and it just popped out of his glove,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He knows he’s capable of making that play.”

Meanwhile, Suzuki, who is hitting .417 this season, continues to draw praise from just about everyone.

”I just want him to keep going,“ Prado said. ”We’re all happy for him. He’s been doing this his whole career. It’s not like he hasn’t done it, but we are celebrating every single at-bat he’s having right now.

“It feels so blessed to see him doing what’s he’s doing. I wish he could get a hit every at-bat. That’s impossible, but we’re just rooting for him every time.”

Rojas, who tied a career high with his three hits, and Marcell Ozuna each went 3-for-4 for the Marlins. Ozuna has reached base in 30 consecutive games, a career high.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton showed signs of breaking out of his slump by going 1-for-3 with a walk. Stanton has just six hits in his past 55 at-bats, but at least he has a two-game hitting streak.

David Phelps (3-2) threw one scoreless inning for the win. A.J. Ramos pitched a shutout ninth to earn his 14th save, silencing a Rays team that had 12 hits on the night.

Brandon Guyer and Steven Souza led the Tampa Bay hit parade with three each. Rays rookie shortstop Taylor Motter went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Guyer, who scored three runs, and Motter each hit solo home runs. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 65 homers.

This was the 100th game of what is known as the Citrus Series. Tampa Bay leads 51-49.

Tampa Bay, which loaded the bases with one out in the first inning, cashed in with an RBI single by Souza and a run-scoring walk by Motter.

Miami (23-21) answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. After a leadoff single by Suzuki, Prado lined an RBI double off the wall in left. Rojas capped the inning with a soft two-run single just over the glove of Motter at shortstop.

Tampa Bay (20-22) tied the score 3-3 in the second on a solo home run by Guyer, who pulled an 82 mph off-speed pitch to left. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Miami regained the lead 4-3 in the third, when Ozuna pulled a solo homer down the line in left field. It was Ozuna’s ninth homer of the season.

Rojas hit a leadoff double in the fourth and came around to score on a two-out single by Suzuki, who slapped a 2-2 pitch to right to give Miami a 5-3 lead.

Tampa Bay tied the score 5-5 with two runs in the sixth. Motter led off the inning with a homer that hit the back ledge of the center field wall. With two outs, Guyer doubled and scored on a single by pinch hitter Logan Morrison, a former Marlins player.

The Rays went ahead 6-5 in the seventh. Tim Beckham walked, and Motter drove him in with a one-out double.

That run looked as if it had a chance to stand up until the Marlins rallied.

“Tough loss,” Cash said. “We had some exciting hits, but we fell short.”

Asked about Suzuki, Cash had some interesting words.

“He’s constantly a pain -- a great player but a pain on the opposing team,” Cash said. “He has a knack for finding holes and getting on base. He can wear any pitcher down.”

NOTES: Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier (fractured left hand) will undergo surgery Tuesday and will be out eight to 10 weeks. ... CF Mikie Mahtook, who was called up from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, started in place of Kiermaier on Monday and went 1-for-3. ... Tampa Bay recalled RHP Tyler Sturdevant, 30, from Durham and optioned RHP Steve Geltz to the same club. Sturdevant is the oldest Rays player to make his major league debut since Jason Childers in 2006. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich (back) missed his third straight game. This is the third straight year Yelich has missed time with back issues. ... Marlins LHP Mike Dunn (strained forearm), who threw a bullpen session Saturday, could return to action next week after pitching in a few minor league rehab games. Miami is the only team in the majors without a lefty in the bullpen.