Morrison lead Rays to victory over his former squad

MIAMI -- Logan Morrison got his revenge.

Morrison, who was drafted by the Marlins in 2005 and played his first four years in the majors with the organization, went 3-for-3 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored as his Tampa Bay Rays beat Miami 4-3 on Tuesday at Marlins Park.

“It was good to see all the guys,” Morrison said of his former teammates, mentioning Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton at the top of his list. “I’d be lying if I said (it’s not emotional to play his ex-mates). But when I think about my team here, I think about all the good times.”

After the 2013 season, however, Morrison was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for hard-throwing reliever Carter Capps, a move that had worked out for the Marlins until the latter suffered a season-ending elbow injury this spring.

Morrison is healthy, and he was part of the second-inning and fourth-inning rallies that staked Jake Odorizzi to a 3-0 lead through five innings.

Odorizzi (2-2) did his part, too, allowing two hits and three walks in five scoreless innings, striking out seven. He also got his first major-league hit, driving in Tampa Bay’s first run with a line drive to right field that scored Morrison.

Tampa Bay overcame two defensive lapses on pop flies -- second baseman Steve Pearce was charged with the first error and shortstop Brad Miller had the second one.

But the Rays (21-22) did enough to finish their road trip 5-3.

“We needed a win today,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “(Odorizzi) was really good. You have to credit Miami with fouling off pitches and driving up the pitch count.”

Miami (23-22) concluded its homestand 2-3. Tom Koehler (2-5) took the loss after allowing six hits, five walks and three runs in five innings.

“It was awful,” said Koehler, who has lost his past three decisions. “It’s unacceptable. This is now the third time in a row (with five walks in a game). The defense gets off its heels during those long innings.”

The Rays cooled off Marlins left fielder Ichiro Suzuki, who went 0-for-4 after a 10-for-13 performance over his past three games.

Stanton, who endured a brutal 5-for-52 slump with 28 strikeouts, extended his modest hit streak to three games and homered for the first time since May 15. Stanton drilled a 94-mph low fastball from reliever Enny Romero for a solo shot.

“I think in the past three or four days, (Stanton) is starting to see the ball better,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We just didn’t do enough to win.”

After Morrison scored the first run, Tampa Bay stretched its lead to 3-0 in the fourth.

Morrison drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on Corey Dickerson’s double. Both runners scored when Hank Conger, who entered the game batting just .157, lined a two-run single just past the glove of Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, who dove for the ball.

Miami had a chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with two outs. But Adeiny Hechavarria’s drive to right field was caught on the warning track by Steven Souza.

With Odorizzi out of the game, the first batter faced by Romero was Stanton, who slugged his 12th homer of the season to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Marcell Ozuna, who has reached base in a career-high 31 games, doubled and scored on Derek Dietrich’s single, cutting Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-2.

Tyler Sturdevant, a 30-year-old right-hander who made his major-league debut after eight seasons in the minors, got Tampa Bay out of that sixth-inning jam. Sturdevant retired both of the batters he faced, striking out Hechavarria and getting pinch hitter Chris Johnson to bounce out.

Tampa Bay took a 4-2 lead in the seventh. Miller walked, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher J.T. Realmuto and scored on a single by Pearce.

Miami cut its deficit to 4-3 in the eighth. Ozuna doubled and scored on a two-out single by Hechavarria.

But Rays closer Alex Colome, who made a fielding miscue in Miami’s comeback win on Tuesday when a ball bounced off his glove to allow the winning run to score in the eighth, earned a two-inning save.

“It wasn’t easy,” Colome said of his 12th save of the season, allowing just one hit in two innings. “But it was on my mind that I had to do it because last night I missed the ground ball. If I got that ball (on Monday) maybe we have a chance to win. I had to do everything I could do to save (Tuesday‘s) game.”

NOTES: This four-game series continues the next two days in Tampa Bay. ... The 10 hits over the past three days by Marlins LF Ichiro Suzuki, 42, were the most by a player his age or older since Cap Anson did it in 1894. ... Suzuki’s 10 hits in three games also tied the franchise record held by Hanley Ramirez, Luis Castillo and Preston Wilson. ... The Rays, who lead the majors in home runs with 65, hit one more long ball than even the famed Big Red Machine of Cincinnati had through 42 games in 1970. ... Rookie SS Taylor Motter reached two homers and five RBIs in just six major-league games, just the second Rays’ player ever to accomplish that feat, tying Delmon Young. ... The Rays had the second-worst offense in baseball in April (3.30 runs) but have had the second-best offense in May (5.47).