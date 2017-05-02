Odorizzi returns, helps Rays beat Marlins

MIAMI -- The slide was legal and that -- ultimately -- meant victory for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jake Odorizzi came off the disabled list to pitch five effective innings and the bullpen went four scoreless innings as Tampa Bay beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday night at Marlins Park.

Tampa Bay scored its go-ahead run in the seventh, snapping a 2-2 tie. Derek Norris greeted reliever Brad Ziegler (1-1) with a leadoff double. Walks by Daniel Robertson and Kevin Kiermaier loaded the bases with one out and Norris scored on Steven Souza's groundout.

The Marlins protested what they thought might have been a late slide by Kiermaier into Dee Gordon at second, breaking up a possible double play. But a video review showed it to be legal.

Kiermaier said the fact that Gordon is so slender at 5 feet 11 and 170 pounds made the play look worse than it was.

"I slid, and I popped up," Kiermaier said. "He was right there. I like Dee, but he's such a light guy. I didn't feel him pretty much when he was on my shoulder.

"His gravity -- I don't know, something -- took him where he was laying on me. And I just put my hands up like, 'I'm not doing anything wrong.' I'm glad that didn't get overturned. I would have been livid."

Gordon said he didn't have a problem with the slide.

"It was a slow chopper (by Souza), two guys running hard," Gordon said. "It would've been dicey getting (Souza) out at first anyway."

Odorizzi, who had been out since April 15 due to a strained left hamstring, allowed just two hits, one walk and two runs (one earned) in five innings. Reliever Danny Farquhar (1-1) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

Alex Colome posted his sixth save of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth. It was his first save since April 25. He had blown his previous two chances, allowing four runs in two innings.

The Rays (13-14) were led by Tim Beckham, who had two RBIs. Tampa Bay also took advantage of eight walks issued by Miami pitchers. All three of the Rays' rallies featured walks.

Wei-Yin Chen took a no-decision for Miami (11-13), allowing two hits, four walks and two runs in six innings, striking out seven.

Gordon led Miami with a walk, a single, a double, a run scored and three steals. He has seven steals this season.

"We want to see him on base," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Gordon. "If he's on base, he's going to cause trouble."

Gordon caused trouble for Tampa Bay in the first. He walked to lead off the inning, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by Norris and scored on Christian Yelich's sacrifice fly.

Tampa Bay rallied with one out in the fourth, taking a 2-1 lead. Corey Dickerson singled, R ickie Weeks walked, and both runners scored when Beckham sliced an opposite-field, two-run double that reached the wall in right center on one bounce.

Marcell Ozuna tied the score 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer that traveled 395 feet to left center. It was the seventh homer of the season for Ozuna, who crushed a 72 mph off-speed pitch.

Miami nearly took the lead in the fifth, but Dickerson jumped up in left center and saved a possible homer by Miami's Adeiny Hechavarria.

After Souza's RBI groundout in the seventh, the Rays scored in the eighth off Junichi Tazawa as Brad Miller led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single to center by Robertson.

The bullpen did the rest, and Rays manager Kevin Cash was pleased with the overall effort.

"Odorizzi was outstanding -- I'm really happy to have him back," Cash said. "Our bullpen was tremendous. We played a really clean game."

NOTES: The Rays lead the Citrus Series 53-51. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria (foot) did not start. ... Rays RF Steven Souza (left hand) returned to the lineup for the first time since getting hurt on Saturday. ... The Rays optioned RHP Ryan Garton (0-1, 11.57 ERA) to Triple-A Durham. ... There are only two Taiwan natives active on major league-rosters: Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen and Rays RHP Chih-Wei Hu. ... Rays 3B prospect Patrick Leonard, 24, was named the International League Player of the Month. He leads the Triple-A league with a .412 batting average, and no IL hitter is within 50 points. ... Miami led the majors in April with a .993 fielding percentage, making a league-low six errors. Tampa was tied for 15th with a .984 fielding percentage. ... RHP Edinson Volquez (0-3, 4.44 ERA) will seek his first Marlins victory on Tuesday in the second game of the series. Tampa Bay will start RHP Alex Cobb (1-2, 4.66).