Preview: Rays at Nationals

Coming off a romp in which they piled up season highs in runs and hits, the Washington Nationals hope to reverse their struggles at home when they continue their four-game interleague series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams split the first two games of the home-and-home set, with Washington rebounding from a 6-1 loss in the opener with a 16-4 rout 24 hours later.

Despite winning three of four to finish at .500 on their eight-game road trip, the Nationals are 6-12 in their last 18 contests as they return to Nationals Park, where they have dropped five of six. Wilson Ramos homered twice and drove in four runs while Danny Espinosa was a career-best 5-for-5 as Washington pounded out 23 hits, forcing Tampa Bay to use infielders Jake Elmore and Nick Franklin in relief for an inning apiece. The American League East-leading Rays had their four-game winning streak snapped and suffered only their fifth loss in 17 games. Evan Longoria, who exited Monday’s game after he was hit by a pitch on his ailing wrist, was back in the lineup Tuesday and collected a pair of hits before leaving the contest early when it became a blowout.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (1-1, 3.76 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 3.74)

Andriese was recalled from the minors last week to replace an injured Jake Odorizzi and responded by allowing two unearned runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox to notch his first major-league victory. It was the fourth career start but first appearance in nearly a month for Andriese, who never had worked more than four frames until his last outing. He is allowing lefties to bat .364 against him.

Zimmermann lost his second straight start at Milwaukee last time out, lasting only 3 1/3 innings as he allowed six runs and nine hits in his second-shortest stint of the season. He was tagged for four runs and 10 hits in his previous turn, halting a streak of nine straight starts in which he yielded three earned runs or fewer. Zimmermann tossed five innings of one-run ball in his lone career start versus the Rays in 2009.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper matched his career high with his 22nd homer Tuesday and is 8-for-13 with two blasts and five RBIs in his last four games.

2. Longoria has hit safely in five straight contests for the Rays, who are 17-11 away from home as they kick off a five-game road trip.

3. Nationals LF Clinton Robinson recorded four hits Tuesday and is 8-for-17 with two homers and five RBIs over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Rays 3