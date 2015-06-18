Preview: Rays at Nationals

Steven Souza Jr. is only hitting .222, but his power numbers have provided quite a boost in his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Souza, who has reached base eight times in 13 at-bats during the series and belted his team-leading 13th homer Wednesday, looks to punish his former team again when the Rays visit the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Souza is the only Tampa Bay player with more than seven blasts and he went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in the 5-0 victory Wednesday. The American League East-leading Rays send All-Star Game candidate Chris Archer to the mound Thursday in an attempt to win the four-game, home-and-home interleague set after taking two of the first three. Washington fell to 6-13 in its last 19 contests and welcomes back right-hander Doug Fister from the disabled list to oppose Archer. Bryce Harper is 13-for-28 in his last eight games for the Nationals, who managed two hits Wednesday after recording 23 just 24 hours earlier.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (7-4, 2.00 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (2-2, 4.31)

Archer allowed three runs over seven innings last time out against the Chicago White Sox while extending his unbeaten streak to seven games with a no-decision. The North Carolina native boasts 113 strikeouts – 51 in his last five outings – over 90 innings and has held opponents to a .196 batting average in 2014. Harper is 1-for-2 with a walk against Archer, who is 5-0 on the road with a 0.51 ERA but lost his only career meeting with Washington.

Fister (forearm) returns to the rotation for the first time in month after pitching six shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out four at Double-A Harrisburg in his last rehab start on Friday. The 31-year-old California native yielded one earned run or fewer in three of seven starts this season, but has given up 46 hits in 39 2/3 frames overall. Evan Longoria is 3-for-10 versus Fister, who is 2-3 with a 2.88 ERA in six appearances (five starts) against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon saw his seven-game hit streak end Wednesday, but has reached base safely in 10-of-13 contests since returning from the disabled list.

2. Tampa Bay RHP Ronald Belisario was recalled after Tuesday’s game and recorded two scoreless innings in his debut for the team, becoming the 26th pitcher for the Rays this season.

3. Nationals CF Denard Span, who is 11-for-30 in his last seven games, could return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s contest with back tightness.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Nationals 1