Preview: Rays at Orioles

With three important starting pitchers on the disabled list, the Tampa Bay Rays need more from their offense than it has produced the last nine days. The Rays look to get their bats going after scoring 14 times in the last eight games when they visit the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. The Orioles’ bats perked up in the series opener Monday as they recorded 13 hits in a 7-1 victory after losing 11 of the last 13 contests against the Rays last season.

Tampa Bay is hitting .225 as a team despite scoring 31 times in their first six games. “We just have to keep going up there and battling through it,” Rays manager Joe Maddon told reporters Monday. “It’s just one of those bad periods.” Matt Wieters has more hits (91), homers (15) and RBIs (53) versus the Rays than any other team and raised his average to .340 against them with a 3-for-4 effort Monday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (1-1, 5.73 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (0-1, 9.64)

Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings in his season debut and his numbers from his second start are a bit deceiving as Kansas City scored seven times against him over five innings. Maddon said the 24-year-old threw the ball “extremely well” and was victimized by some poor luck. Odorizzi allowed one hit in 3 2/3 frames of relief against Baltimore in 2013, striking out Adam Jones twice in two at-bats.

Gonzalez had a rough outing in his first start but gave up three runs and seven hits over six innings without receiving a decision against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Mexican is coming off a solid 2103 season in which he went 11-8 with a 3.78 ERA. Gonzalez is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA in eight career starts versus Tampa Bay, and Rays OF Desmond Jennings is 4-for-18 against him with three homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RHP Alex Cobb is out four to six weeks, RHP Jeremy Hellickson likely won’t be back until June and LHP Matt Moore reportedly is preparing for Tommy John surgery, taking three key arms out of the rotation.

2. The Orioles and Rays came into the week as the top two teams in the league in fielding percentage after finishing 1-2 last season.

3. Baltimore RHP Darren O’Day has not allowed a run since Aug. 24, blanking opponents in 14 straight appearances.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 4