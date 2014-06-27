Preview: Rays at Orioles (2nd)

The Baltimore Orioles look to continue their dominance over the Tampa Bay Rays this season when they begin a four-game home series Friday with a split doubleheader. The Orioles have won seven of eight games while belting 10 homers against the Rays in 2014, including two victories in Baltimore by a combined score of 10-1 in April. While Tampa Bay owns the worst record in baseball, Baltimore has won six of its last eight and trails Toronto by only 1 ½ games in the American League East.

The Orioles have had their way against the Rays despite sluggers Nelson Cruz and Chris Davis going only 10-for-49 with eight RBIs combined, while holding Tampa Bay to one run or fewer four times. The Rays are 8-6 in their last 14 contests, but begin an 11-game road trip as trade rumors surround the team. James Loney has been Tampa Bay’s most consistent hitter all season and is 11-for-25 over his last six games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-7, 4.29 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (6-4, 4.45)

Odorizzi has raised his game in the last three starts, yielding only three runs over 20 innings combined while going 1-1. The 24-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last nine starts overall and struck out 39 and walked seven over the last six. Nick Markakis is 4-for-6 against Odorizzi, who has permitted five runs over 10 1/3 innings in two games versus Baltimore this season.

Tillman, who tossed seven scoreless innings to beat the New York Yankees and end a three-game winless slide in his last start Sunday, replaces injured Bud Norris (right groin strain). The 26-year-old is 2-6 in 12 career starts with a 4.86 ERA against the Rays after a no-decision May 6 when he gave up three runs in six innings. Evan Longoria is 11-for-27 with five homers against Tillman.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF Steve Pearce is 8-for-18 with three homers and three doubles against the Rays this season.

2. Tampa Bay OF Brandon Guyer has 14 hits in 36 at-bats over his last nine games to raise his average from .196 to .276.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado awaits a decision -- perhaps this weekend -- on his appeal of a five-game suspension for a bat-throwing incident June 8.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 4