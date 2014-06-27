FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Rays at Orioles (2nd)
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 27, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Rays at Orioles (2nd)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Baltimore Orioles look to continue their dominance over the Tampa Bay Rays this season when they begin a four-game home series Friday with a split doubleheader. The Orioles have won seven of eight games while belting 10 homers against the Rays in 2014, including two victories in Baltimore by a combined score of 10-1 in April. While Tampa Bay owns the worst record in baseball, Baltimore has won six of its last eight and trails Toronto by only 1 ½ games in the American League East.

The Orioles have had their way against the Rays despite sluggers Nelson Cruz and Chris Davis going only 10-for-49 with eight RBIs combined, while holding Tampa Bay to one run or fewer four times. The Rays are 8-6 in their last 14 contests, but begin an 11-game road trip as trade rumors surround the team. James Loney has been Tampa Bay’s most consistent hitter all season and is 11-for-25 over his last six games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-7, 4.29 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (6-4, 4.45)

Odorizzi has raised his game in the last three starts, yielding only three runs over 20 innings combined while going 1-1. The 24-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last nine starts overall and struck out 39 and walked seven over the last six. Nick Markakis is 4-for-6 against Odorizzi, who has permitted five runs over 10 1/3 innings in two games versus Baltimore this season.

Tillman, who tossed seven scoreless innings to beat the New York Yankees and end a three-game winless slide in his last start Sunday, replaces injured Bud Norris (right groin strain). The 26-year-old is 2-6 in 12 career starts with a 4.86 ERA against the Rays after a no-decision May 6 when he gave up three runs in six innings. Evan Longoria is 11-for-27 with five homers against Tillman.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF Steve Pearce is 8-for-18 with three homers and three doubles against the Rays this season.

2. Tampa Bay OF Brandon Guyer has 14 hits in 36 at-bats over his last nine games to raise his average from .196 to .276.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado awaits a decision -- perhaps this weekend -- on his appeal of a five-game suspension for a bat-throwing incident June 8.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.