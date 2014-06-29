Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles came into the four-game home series against the last-place Tampa Bay Rays on a roll but need a victory in the finale Sunday to salvage a split. The Rays have had the worst record in baseball for most of June, but they have won 10 of their last 17 games after belting three homers in a 5-4 win Saturday. The Orioles came into the weekend with six victories in their previous eight games and remain 1 ½ games behind first-place Toronto in the American League East.

Nelson Cruz has knocked in 11 runs in 13 games while fellow slugger Chris Davis is 7-for-51 his last 15 contests and hitless in the series for Baltimore. The Rays’ offense has improved during their upswing, producing at least five runs in 11 of the last 17 games. Shortstop Yunel Escobar (sore shoulder) missed the last four games and versatile Ben Zobrist has taken his spot, collecting five hits in 15 at-bats.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (2-6, 4.10 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (4-5, 4.48)

Cobb is only 1-5 over his previous seven starts but one of those losses was against Baltimore on June 18 when he gave up one unearned run in seven innings. The 26-year-old has limited teams to one run or less in five of his 10 starts, but has managed only two wins in those outings. J.J. Hardy is 4-for-13 versus Cobb, who is 3-1 in five career starts against the Orioles with a 1.36 ERA.

Gonzalez gave up seven runs in 10 innings during his last two starts after returning from a stint on the 15-day disabled list - winning once. The Mexico native beat the Rays twice this season (four runs, 10 innings) and is 4-3 in 10 career outings against them with a 3.88 ERA. Desmond Jennings is 6-for-22 with four homers versus Gonzalez, who has walked 11 in 22 2/3 innings in his last four turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay’s pitchers boast 268 strikeouts in June, a club record and fifth-most in major-league history for any month with two games left.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones reached 100 hits for the season on Saturday and RF Nick Markakis has 99.

3. Rays INF/OF Logan Forsythe is 12-for-26 over his last eight games to raise his average from .178 with .229.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 2