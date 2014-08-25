Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look to get their offense back in gear after a rough road trip when they start an 11-game homestand with the first of four contests against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The Orioles were swept in three games by the Chicago Cubs over the weekend to complete their first losing road trip of the season (4-5), scoring two or fewer runs in all the defeats. Baltimore still owns a comfortable six-game lead on the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy have been fairly consistent, but the Orioles must get more from several key performers to secure a division title. Nelson Cruz has three hits – all homers – in his last 28 at-bats, slugger Chris Davis’ average has dipped to .189 and leadoff hitter Nick Markakis is 0-for-20 the last five games. The Rays are 7½ back and trail five teams in the race for the second AL wild card after winning two of three at Toronto while improving to 9-1 in their last 10 road series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (9-10, 3.83 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (10-5, 3.55)

Odorizzi lost his last start against Detroit while allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings – the 12th time in 13 games he has surrendered three or fewer. The Illinois native is 0-1 in three starts against the Orioles this season while giving up six runs in 15 1/3 frames. Adam Jones is 6-for-11 with a homer versus Odorizzi, who has accumulated 153 strikeouts and 48 walks over 136 1/3 innings.

Tillman has been outstanding in August with a 3-0 record and a 1.57 ERA in four starts while boasting 25 strikeouts and two walks over 28 2/3 innings. The California native permitted one run in eight innings to beat the Chicago White Sox in his last outing and has one loss in his last 12 starts. Longoria is 13-for-30 with five homers against Tillman, who is 3-6 with a 4.46 ERA lifetime versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria has knocked in 12 runs in his last 10 contests, including a pair in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at Toronto.

2. Baltimore OF-DH Steve Pearce is 11-for-30 with three homers and seven RBIs against Tampa Bay in 2014.

3. The Rays lead the AL with 17 shutouts and need one more to snap a tie for the club record with the 2013 team.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Orioles 2