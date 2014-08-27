Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles lost 11 of their final 13 games against the Tampa Bay Rays last season and are making up for it during a special 2014 campaign. The Orioles have won 10 of 14 contests in the season series and look to add to that when the Rays visit for the third of a four-game series Wednesday. Baltimore clubbed five homers in the series opener and rallied for a 4-2 victory Tuesday while increasing its lead in the American League East to seven games over the New York Yankees.

Kevin Gausman takes the mound for the Orioles against left-hander Drew Smyly, who is coming off his first career shutout. Steve Pearce has hit safely in a career-high nine games for Baltimore, taking over at first base while slugger Chris Davis moved to third in place of Manny Machado (knee surgery). Evan Longoria has 14 RBIs in his last 12 games, but his Rays have dropped seven of their last 10 contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (8-10, 3.42 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.81)

Smyly has been outstanding since being acquired from Detroit in the David Price deal, allowing five runs and 16 hits in 29 innings combined with 23 strikeouts and six walks. The 25-year-old limited Baltimore to one run over nine innings with 10 strikeouts in two outings this season while with Detroit. Adam Jones is 2-for-6 with a homer against Smyly, who boasts a 3.34 ERA in 111 career appearances.

Gausman continues to give the Orioles a chance to win, permitting three or fewer runs in eight of his last nine starts and 11 of 14 overall this season. The 23-year-old LSU product lost his last outing against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three runs over five innings. Ben Zobrist (5-for-9) and Yunel Escobar (4-for-5) have hit well against Gausman, who is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA in four career games against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jones needs one homer to become the first Baltimore outfielder to hit 25 or more in four consecutive seasons.

2. Tampa Bay OF Wil Myers is 4-for-26 with 11 strikeouts in seven games since returning from the disabled list.

3. The Orioles boast 131 double plays this season while the Rays have turned a major-league low 73.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rays 4