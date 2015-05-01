Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look to extend their winning streak to four when they open a three-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays, playing as the home team. The Orioles beat the visiting Chicago White Sox 8-2 in an empty stadium Wednesday and have moved this series due to safety concerns from public unrest in Baltimore that caused cancellation of contests Monday and Tuesday.

The Orioles felt at home with eight victories in 12 games at Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, including two of three to open 2015. Chris Davis homered in three of his last four games while fellow All Star Adam Jones is among the league leaders in batting average (.400) and RBIs (19) despite going 1-for-11 in Tampa Bay to start the campaign. The Rays have won six of their last eight after Wednesday’s 3-2, 13-inning victory at the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay’s James Loney has provided a boost since returning from the disabled list, going 8-for-22 with four RBIs in six games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Colome (2014: 2-0, 2.66 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2-2, 7.58)

Colome’s season was delayed by a bout with pneumonia and the 26-year-old Dominican will make his seventh major league start (ninth appearance). He went 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA combined the last two seasons with 25 strikeouts and 19 walks over 39 2/3 innings. Colome, who gave up four runs in 15 1/3 innings in the minors this month, beat Baltimore last year after allowing one run and two hits over 5 2/3 frames.

Tillman has alternated solid and rough starts in the early going, giving up seven runs in two of them and one in each of the other two outings. The 27-year-old Californian has walked 13 and struck out 13 in 19 innings this season after issuing 66 walks in 207 1/3 frames in 2014. Evan Longoria is 14-for-36 with six homers and eight RBIs versus Tillman, who is 5-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 15 games against the Rays.

WALK OFFS

1. Baltimore OF/DH Delmon Young is 14-for-33 in his last nine games after managing one hit in his first nine at-bats this season.

2. Tampa Bay RHP Matt Andriese was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room for Colome on the roster.

3. Baltimore OF Travis Snider was 4-for-9 with three walks and three RBIs in a trio of games at Tampa Bay earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Orioles 4