Preview: Rays at Orioles

Steve Pearce has been in the middle of things when his Baltimore Orioles have had success versus the Tampa Bay Rays the last two seasons. Pearce boasts five RBIs in five games against Rays in 2015, including a two-run double in a 4-0 victory Saturday, and looks to add to that when the teams play the rubber match of a three-game series that was moved to Tampa Bay due to public unrest in Baltimore.

Pearce had a .453 on-base percentage with five homers and nine RBIs against the Rays last season and has raised his average to .190 overall in 2015 after going 4-for-11 the last four games. The Rays lost for only the third time in 10 games Saturday, but have managed only eight runs over their last five contests with eight hits combined the past two. Logan Forsythe has been a bright spot of late for Tampa Bay, recording two hits in three of the last four games. Desmond Jennings (knee) was a late scratch Saturday and the Rays may have to put him on the disabled list.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Nathan Karns (1-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (0-1, 2.78)

Karns has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts and was not involved in the decision in the past three outings. The 27-year-old, acquired from Washington before the 2014 season, gave up six runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings against Baltimore in the second game of the campaign. Chris Davis, Pearce and injured J.J. Hardy (shoulder) each have two hits - including a homer - in their careers against Karns.

Chen permitted three runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings against Karns and the Rays on April 7 and has allowed nine runs (four earned) in 18 1/3 frames since. The Taiwan native did not get a decision despite limiting Boston to two runs over a season-high eight innings last time out. Evan Longoria (8-for-25) and Kevin Kiermaier (3-for-7, one homer) have hit well against Chen, who is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA in 14 career starts versus Tampa Bay.

WALK OFFS

1. Longoria needs two hits to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,000 in a Rays uniform, joining Carl Crawford and Ben Zobrist.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado batted leadoff for the first time this season and the third time in his career Saturday while going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

3. The Rays have committed only seven errors this season, the second-least in the majors behind the Miami Marlins (six).

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Rays 4