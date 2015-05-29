Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles continue their eight-game homestand when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first actual series between the American League East rivals at Camden Yards this season. The teams were scheduled to square off in a three-game set at the home of the Orioles at the beginning of the month, but it was relocated to Tropicana Field because of riots and social unrest in Baltimore.

The Orioles won two of those three contests, limiting the Rays to a total of four runs the entire series, after kicking off the campaign by also taking two of three at Tampa Bay. Baltimore is 3-2 on its homestand after splitting a doubleheader - a result of a pair of postponed games in late April - with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The Rays are starting a 10-game road trip after a 2-5 homestand that concluded with five consecutive losses. The most recent setback occurred Wednesday, when Tampa Bay recorded four singles against Felix Hernandez in a 3-0 defeat against Seattle.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Nathan Karns (3-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-3, 3.83)

Karns is coming off his first loss since his season debut, suffering the defeat against Oakland on Saturday despite allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old entered that contest with a seven-start unbeaten streak during which he yielded more than two runs just once. Karns seeks his first win in three outings versus Baltimore this year after getting tagged for six runs over 5 2/3 frames in a loss on April 7 and settling for a no-decision on May 3 after scattering two hits over five scoreless innings.

Gonzalez was roughed up in a loss at Miami on Sunday as he surrendered five runs on 10 hits and three walks over four innings. The Mexican, who turned 31 on Wednesday, has been tagged for at least four runs in four of his last six starts but didn’t allow an earned run in either of the other two outings. One of those two turns came against the Rays on May 2, when Gonzalez gave up four hits over 7 2/3 scoreless frames after being saddled with the loss at Tampa Bay in his season debut despite giving up only one run in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 3B Evan Longoria, who had his 10-game hitting streak halted Wednesday, is a huge fan of Camden Yards, having registered 13 home runs and 42 RBIs there - his highest career totals at any road ballpark.

2. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter is tied with Whitey Herzog for 35th place on the all-time list with 1,281 victories.

3. Tampa Bay activated INF Ryan Brett (shoulder) from the 15-day disabled list on Thursday before optioning the rookie to Triple-A Durham.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Orioles 3