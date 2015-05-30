Preview: Rays at Orioles

Chris Davis continues to swing a loud bat while the reeling Tampa Bay Rays are failing to make any noise due to their pronounced struggles at the plate. After belting his fourth home run in as many games in the series opener, the Baltimore Orioles look to continue their good fortune against the Rays this season when the American League East rivals continue their three-game set at Camden Yards on Saturday.

Davis, who belted a solo shot in the seventh inning of Baltimore’s 2-1 triumph on Friday, is 6-for-13 with seven RBIs in his last four contests. The slugger hasn’t fared well versus Saturday starter Erasmo Ramirez, however, going 0-for-5 in his career. While the Orioles are riding high with a 4-2 mark on their eight-game homestand, the Rays have mustered just 10 runs during their season-high six-game losing skid. Tampa Bay suffered its fifth setback in seven meetings with Baltimore this season on Friday, recording just five hits while failing to push across the go-ahead run despite having the bases loaded with no outs in the ninth inning.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (2-2, 6.62 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (1-3, 3.13)

After weaving together two consecutive solid performances, Ramirez was blitzed in his last outing on Sunday. The 25-year-old Nicaraguan allowed a pair of homers and five runs on as many hits in a season-high six innings en route to a 7-2 setback to Oakland. Ramirez won his lone career decision versus Baltimore, and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in a relief appearance on May 3.

Chen picked up a no-decision after permitting three runs on 11 hits in five innings of Baltimore’s 4-3 triumph over Houston on Monday. The 29-year-old Taiwan native has been dealing with undisclosed soreness, but the team declared on Friday that he is available to make his next start. Chen owns a 3-4 career mark versus Tampa Bay, but settled for a no-decision in his last meeting on May 3 despite yielding just two runs on seven hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore RF Travis Snider has collected two hits in back-to-back games after mustering a total of two in his previous six contests.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games and is batting .308 in his career versus Chen.

3. Orioles DH Jimmy Paredes is 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Rays 2