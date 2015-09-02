Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays are making it clear they are not done in the American League wild-card race as they go for a three-game sweep of the host Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The Rays recorded 17 runs and 25 hits to win the first two games of the series, but two of their hottest hitters have minor injury concerns as they go after a fourth consecutive victory.

Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe, who is 11-for-23 in his last six outings, left Tuesday’s game with left groin tightness while Kevin Kiermaier (11-for-24, eight contests) was sitting out with a mild right ankle sprain. Erasmo Ramirez takes the mound for the Rays (66-66), who stand 3 1/2 games behind Texas for the second wild card as they attempt to hand Baltimore its seventh straight defeat. The Orioles (63-69) have registered just one win in their last 13 games after suffering an 11-2 rout on Tuesday. Baltimore slugger Chris Davis homered in the ninth for only his fifth hit in 41 at-bats the last 11 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (10-5, 3.68 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-6, 4.39)

Ramirez allowed three runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings last time out against Kansas City to suffer a loss for the first time in six starts. The 25-year-old from Nicaragua is 5-1 on the road with a 4.71 ERA as opposed to 5-4 and 2.66 at home while holding batters to a .229 batting average overall. Davis is 1-for-12 with a homer versus Ramirez, who is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against Baltimore in 2015.

Gausman is 0-4 in his last five starts, permitting 18 runs combined in 32 1/3 innings while serving up five homers in the past three contests. The 24-year-old has completed at least six innings in seven of the last eight outings and boasts a 2.19 ERA at home against 6.28 on the road. J.P. Arencibia is 2-for-4 with a homer versus Gausman, who has a 2-3 record and 5.76 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arencibia, who spent spring training with the Orioles before being released, knocked in a Rays season-high six runs on Tuesday and is 5-for-9 over his last three contests.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado’s double on Tuesday made him the youngest Oriole (23 years, 57 days) to reach 100 in his career, edging Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.

3. Tampa Bay OF Brandon Guyer is 8-for-14 with a homer, two RBIs and five runs scored during the team’s three-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 3