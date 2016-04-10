Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles flaunted their power in the series opener and can match the franchise record for consecutive victories to open the season when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The Orioles, who belted three homers in the three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins, registered four solo blasts in a 6-1 victory over the Rays on Friday before Saturday’s scheduled contest was postponed by inclement weather.

Manny Machado and Chris Davis, who have combined for 20 total bases, each went deep in the first game of the series and right-hander Jake Odorizzi gets the job of trying to keep Baltimore from matching its 5-0 start in 1970 when the Orioles won the World Series. Drew Smyly, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will be moved back to the next series against Cleveland and Odorizzi will oppose Vance Worley. Evan Longoria hit his first home run of the season in the first inning Friday, but it was one of just five hits for Tampa Bay. The Rays attempt to extend their club-record streak to 20 games with at least one home run, dating back to last year.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Vance Worley (2015: 4-6, 4.02)

Odorizzi struck out 10 while allowing two runs on four hits in his season debut Tuesday, but his pitch count rose to 111 and he settled for 5 2/3 innings and a no-decision. The 26-year-old went 4-6 with a 3.86 ERA away from home (5-3, 2.79 at Tampa Bay) in 2015 and he makes his first road start. Adam Jones is 8-for-20 with a homer against Odorizzi, who went 2-0 in three starts with a 3.93 ERA against Baltimore last season.

Worley, who was claimed off waivers last October, gets his first start for the Orioles after spending most of last season in the National League with Pittsburgh, where he made 23 appearances. The 28-year-old from California, in his sixth major league season, gave up 81 hits in 71 2/3 innings in 2015 overall and made eight starts for the Pirates. Worley started 10 games for Minnesota in 2013, but has never faced the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore C-DH Matt Wieters had two hits Friday and is batting .321 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs in 84 career games against the Rays.

2. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison notched his first hit for the team Friday as he went 1-for-4 after coming up empty in 10 at-bats during the opening series.

3. Baltimore OF Joey Rickard, a former Tampa Bay farmhand, has hit safely in his first four major league games and is 7-for-15 overall.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 3