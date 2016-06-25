Preview: Rays at Orioles (Game 1)

The American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles look to build off a series-opening victory when they host the struggling Tampa Bay Rays in a split doubleheader on Saturday. The Orioles rallied from a three-run deficit Friday with a two-run single by Chris Davis and solo homers from Adam Jones and Manny Machado to record a 6-3 triumph.

Jones has hit safely in five straight games while batting in the leadoff spot and Davis is 8-for-20 with four RBIs in the last five contests for Baltimore, which has won four of its last six contests. The Rays have lost a season-high eight straight games and will look to Corey Dickerson to add offense after going 4-for-10 with a homer, three RBIs and three walks in the last three contests. Tampa Bay has dropped into the cellar in the AL East, 10 ½ games behind the Orioles, and have managed 18 runs during their losing streak. Evan Longoria boasts nine homers in June and has had plenty of success against Baltimore with 30 blasts in 131 encounters.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (6-0, 2.88 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-5, 4.37)

Andriese makes his first start since June 10 after making three straight appearances out of the bullpen, including Wednesday at Cleveland. The 26-year-old Californian yielded three or fewer runs in six of his seven starts and has surrendered just two homers in 50 innings overall. Davis has homered versus Andriese, who gave up four runs in three innings of relief against Baltimore last season.

Gausman permitted four runs and nine hits over five innings Monday against Texas to suffer a fourth loss in his last six contests. The 25-year-old LSU product has struck out 62 and walked 18 in 68 innings overall while allowing 12 homers – five shy of last year’s total. Logan Forsythe is 4-for-7 with two doubles and a homer versus Gausman, who is 2-4 with a 5.65 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop has hit safely in six straight games, going 12-for-25 in that span.

2. Tampa Bay acquired OF Oswaldo Arcia from Minnesota on Thursday and he is expected to be available for the Rays on Saturday.

3. Orioles LHP Zach Britton is 22-for-22 in save opportunities this season and boasts 37 strikeouts over 31 2/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rays 3