Preview: Rays at Orioles

The last-place Tampa Bay Rays go after their second straight series victory over an American League East contender when they visit the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday for the finale of a four-game set. The Rays, who took two of three at Toronto earlier in the week, send red-hot right-hander Jake Odorizzi to the mound after Saturday’s 5-2 victory.

Evan Longoria is 7-for-13 in the series with a homer in each game, eight RBIs and five runs scored for Tampa Bay, which can finish with a winning 11-game road trip after losing the first three encounters. The Orioles fell three games back of first-place Boston in the AL East with Saturday’s loss, but hold a comfortable three-game lead in the race for a wild-card spot. Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo, the major league leader with 42 homers, could return to the lineup Sunday after missing the last two games with back spasms. J.J. Hardy has been the hottest offensive player for the Orioles of late, going 9-for-15 with seven RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MASN 2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (9-6, 3.81 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (8-13, 5.80)

Odorizzi rebounded from a rough start against Baltimore to limit Toronto to a pair of runs over seven innings last time out to continue a strong second half. The 26-year-old had given up seven runs across four innings versus Baltimore on Sept. 6, dropping to 1-2 with a 6.58 ERA against the Orioles in 2016. Adam Jones is 11-for-31 with two homers versus Odorizzi, who is 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA since the All-Star break.

Miley is suffering through a three-game losing streak after permitting six runs and eight hits over 1 1/3 innings last Monday at Boston. The Louisiana native, who is allowing right-handed hitters to bat .306 overall, is 1-5 with an 8.41 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from Seattle. Kevin Kiermaier is 4-for-10 with a homer versus Miley, who beat the Rays on May 10 while with Seattle to improve to 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA against them in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis, who is just 4-for-31 over his last nine games, needs one homer to reach 200 with the Orioles in his career.

2. Tampa Bay shortstops made an AL-high 19 errors in the first 110 games and have just one in the last 38 contests.

3. The Orioles are 46-27 overall at home this season, but have dropped 11 of their last 18 game at Camden Yards.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 2