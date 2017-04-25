Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles had their way with the Tampa Bay Rays a year ago and, with Adam Jones reaching a career milestone, showed not much has changed in the first meeting between the teams this season. The American League-best Orioles have won five of six as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Rays on Tuesday night.

Jones went 3-for-3 in the series opener to eclipse 1,500 hits for his career, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in Baltimore's 6-3 victory. Jonathan Schoop has gone deep three times in the past five games for the Orioles, who were 13-6 against Tampa Bay in 2016. Monday's loss kicked off an eight-game road trip for the Rays, who fell to 1-7 away from home after ace Chris Archer was unable to protect an early two-run lead. Erasmo Ramírez, who started the season in the bullpen, will make his second start for Tampa Bay against Baltimore left-hander Wade Miley.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramírez (2-0, 3.07 ERA) VS. Orioles LH Wade Miley (1-0, 1.89)

An injury opened the door for Ramírez to make a spot start against Detroit on Thursday and he made the most of it, picking up the victory by stifling the Tigers on one run and two hits over five innings. His previous five appearances this season came in relief, including four innings of one-run ball at Boston prior to his start. Ramirez needs to be wary of Chris Davis, who is 6-for-19 with two homers and six RBIs against him.

Miley is coming off a masterful performance at Cincinnati, striking out 11 and allowing one run on two hits over eight innings, although he had to settle for a no-decision. He struck out eight in six innings of three-run ball at Toronto in his previous turn after yielding seven walks in five scoreless innings in his season debut versus the New York Yankees. Evan Longoria is 5-for-24 with two homers and nine strikeouts against Miley.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays RF Steven Souza Jr. had his seven-game hitting streak snapped Monday and suffered a contusion on his elbow.

2. Jones is 7-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Rays LF Shane Peterson had a two-run double Monday to extend his hitting streak to six games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rays 4