The Tampa Bay Rays acquired shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria mostly for his defensive prowess, but he is providing quite a lift with the bat through the first four games with his new club. Hechavarria looks to follow up a 4-for-4 night to open the series when the Rays visit the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for the middle contest of the three-game set between American League East rivals.

Hechavarria was picked up from Miami for a pair of minor leaguers on Monday and went 4-for-10 in the series at Pittsburgh before capping his performance Friday with a game-tying RBI single in the ninth that led to a 6-4 triumph one inning later. Steven Souza Jr.’s three-run blast in the 10th Friday gave Tampa Bay right-hander Jake Odorizzi a chance to win the series when he opposes Orioles ace Dylan Bundy, who leads the team with eight victories. Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo, who paced the majors with 47 homers last season, snapped a 10-game drought by belting his 11th on Friday as part of a 2-for-4, two-RBI night. The Orioles will have to get more from Manny Machado, who is 0-for-15 over the last four games to lower his batting average to .216.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 4.00 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (8-6, 3.73)

Odorizzi has managed one victory in his last seven starts and posted a third consecutive no-decision Sunday when he allowed four runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Orioles. The 27-year-old Illinois native yielded two or fewer runs in seven of his first nine starts, but gave up three or more in all five June outings. Adam Jones is 13-for-37 with a pair of homers versus Odorizzi, who is 3-4 with a 5.26 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) against Baltimore.

Bundy permitted three runs, five hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings to beat Tampa Bay 8-3 on Saturday for his second win in three outings. The 24-year-old Tulsa native issued 10 free passes in his last three games after averaging 1.77 over his first 13 starts, and has allowed at least one homer in 10 straight contests. Tim Beckham (2-for-4) and Evan Longoria (4-for-11) each have two homers against Bundy, who is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF Joey Rickard, who was picked in the ninth round of the 2012 draft by Tampa Bay, is 7-for-17 in his last five games after notching two hits Friday.

2. Longoria, who went 2-for-5 on Friday, boasts 37 career homers versus the Orioles - the most he has hit against any team.

3. Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a run scored on Friday, needs one RBI to tie Ken Singleton (766) for fifth on the franchise’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rays 2