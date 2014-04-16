FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rays at Orioles, ppd.
April 16, 2014

Rays at Orioles, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rays at Orioles, ppd.: The second of a three-game series between Tampa Bay and host Baltimore on Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather.

There was no immediate announcement on when the contest will be made up. The Orioles defeated the Rays 7-1 on Monday and the teams are scheduled to play the finale of the set Wednesday at 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay is expected to send Tuesday’s scheduled starter Jake Odorizzi (1-1, 5.73 ERA) to the mound Wednesday and move David Price (2-0, 2.91) back to Thursday to open a four-game series at home against the New York Yankees. Miguel Gonzalez (0-1, 9.64) was slated to go for Baltimore on Tuesday and will instead start Wednesday.

