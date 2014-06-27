Rays 5, Orioles 2 (1st): Brandon Guyer recorded three doubles and an RBI while Alex Colome earned the win in his first major-league start of the season as visiting Tampa Bay seized the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Matt Joyce also had a double, a single and knocked in a pair of runs for the Rays, who beat Baltimore for only the second time in nine games. Colome (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings and Jake McGee struck out two in the ninth for his second save.

Manny Machado registered a solo homer among his two hits for the Orioles. Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman (3-2), who had shut out the Rays over six innings in his previous start to gain his third straight win, yielded five runs on seven hits in five frames this time around.

Nick Markakis led off the first inning with a single and later scored on Chris Davis’ groundout to open the scoring for the Orioles. The Rays responded in the second as Guyer lined an RBI double down the left-field line and later scored when Joyce slapped a single to left.

Jose Molina’s bloop single brought home a run in the fourth for the Rays before back-to-back doubles by Guyer and Joyce, followed by Sean Rodriguez’s RBI single made it 5-1 in the sixth. Machado belted his fifth homer in the seventh off Brad Boxberger, but Grant Balfour set down the Orioles in order in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rays improved to 33-48 with a second straight win, but own their worst record at the midway point of the season since 2007 when they had the same mark. … The Orioles placed RHP Bud Norris (groin strain) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Evan Meek from Triple-A Norfolk, who gave up one hit in two scoreless innings Friday. …Tampa Bay pitchers struck out nine to push its total to 252 this month, one short of tying the all-time major-league record for June that was set by Cleveland in 1964.