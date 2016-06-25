Orioles hand Rays ninth straight loss

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman pitched 7 2/3 innings of four-hit ball to pick up his first win this season as the Orioles extended the Tampa Bay Rays’ losing streak to nine games with a 5-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Baltimore has won five of its past seven matchups and own the best home record in Major League Baseball at 29-13. The Rays fell to 11 1/2 games behind the first-place Baltimore in the American League East.

Making his 13th start, Gausman (1-5) struck out seven without a walk, tying a career-high with 113 pitches. He lowered his ERA from 4.37 to 3.93.

J.J. Hardy, Manny Machado, Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop each had two hits for the Orioles.

Despite another solid outing, the Rays’ Matt Andriese (6-1) suffered his first loss in 12 starts this season. He allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings. It was his first loss as a starter since June 22, 2015, against Toronto.

This game was a makeup from a postponement on April 9 because of rain.

Baltimore took a 2-0 lead off Andriese in the second when Jonathan Schoop led off with a double and scored on a single by J.J. Hardy. Adam Jones provided another RBI single with two outs.

From there, Andriese settled down and regained his command. He retired nine straight batters before allowing a two-out walk to Hyun-soo Kim that ended his day.

Gausman was even more dominant with keeping the Rays’ bats in check. He was also helped by some effective defense, including a pair of nifty short-handed grabs by Hardy at shortstop and third baseman Manny Machado.

The Orioles extended the lead to 3-0 in the sixth on an RBI single by Francisco Pena off Tyler Sturdevant, who had entered for Andriese. Baltimore put the game away in the seventh with a two-out, two-RBI single by Pedro Alvarez off Enny Romero that extended the lead to 5-0.

Romero was hit in the palm of his hand trying to protect his head on a hard liner by Machado and had to be helped off the field. X-rays were negative and Romero said he would be available Sunday.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Vance Worley (groin) was scheduled to make a rehab appearance at Double-A Bowie on Saturday. If there are no setbacks, Worley could return to Baltimore on June 28. ... The Rays added reliever Danny Farquhar from Triple-A Durham as the 26th player for the doubleheader. Farquhar is 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA and a save for the Bulls. ... Baltimore recalled LHP T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Norfolk as its 26th player. McFarland has gone 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 games with the Orioles this season.