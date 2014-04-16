Orioles blank Rays, sweep rain-shortened series

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are beginning to get the solid starting pitching they could not find earlier this month. That is a big reason why the wins are starting to pile up.

Starter Miguel Gonzalez threw five shutout innings before Zach Britton and Tommy Hunter combined for four more scoreless frames. Adam Jones, Matt Wieters and J.J. Hardy each knocked in a run to help the Orioles to a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on a cold Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (7-7) swept the rain-shortened two-game series with the Rays (7-8), helped by starting pitchers who gave up just one run in 11 1/3 innings. Wei-Yin Chen allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings in Monday’s 7-1 win before Gonzalez (1-1) blanked the Rays in five innings Wednesday.

“The starters are going out there and setting the tone,” Jones said. “It’s not about the hitters; it’s about the starting pitchers setting the tone and we follow suit. In the last two games, the starters and then our bullpen comes in and shuts them down.”

Despite pitching on a windy, 39-degree afternoon, Gonzalez battled his way through five innings. He threw 98 pitches against the Tampa Bay team that likes to work the count and left with a 3-0 lead. Gonzalez also got help from a diving catch from Nick Markakis that the right fielder turned into an inning-ending double play in the fourth.

The Rays couldn’t come up with timely hits. They have been struggling on offense most of this season and went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.

“We saw 153 pitches and didn’t score any runs,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s really difficult to do. We’re seeing pitches, working good at-bats, [and] hits are not forthcoming. You’ve got to give their pitcher credit; their guy hung in there pretty well, too.”

Britton came on after Gonzalez and blanked Tampa Bay from the sixth through the eighth. The left-hander got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in seventh and hasn’t allowed a run in 11 1/3 innings this season.

Hunter then closed it in the ninth for his fourth save.

“Their pitchers did a good job teaming up on us,” Rays right fielder Wil Myers said.

The Rays and Orioles both finished with six hits, but Baltimore made its offense count more.

Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single while playing designated hitter. He we sent home Tuesday -- that game was postponed by rain -- due to a flu bug that is sweeping through the Orioles clubhouse but returned, and manager Buck Showalter put him at DH.

“That’s hard to do,” Showalter said. “You look at the way this thing’s going around the game. Most people aren’t playing the next day in a day game. That’s another testament to Adam.”

Catcher Wieters and shortstop Hardy both drove in their runs without getting a hit. For Wieters, it was a sacrifice fly while Hardy grounded out to bring in a run.

The Orioles manufactured a pair of runs in the fourth inning for an early 2-0 lead. Left fielder Nelson Cruz led off with a walk and moved to second when first baseman Chris Davis singled to right.

Jones then loaded the bases with a perfect bunt down the third base line for an infield single. Wieters drove in Cruz with a sacrifice fly to the base of the center field fence.

Hardy then topped a grounder just to the right of pitcher Jake Odorizzi (1-2). The right-hander had some trouble fielding it and had to make a back-hand flip to first baseman James Loney to get Hardy, but Davis still scored.

The Orioles made it 3-0 in the fifth when Jones drove in a run by topping a slow grounder down the third base line which died just in fair territory. That scored Ryan Flaherty, and the Orioles now have won five of their last seven.

“That’s good momentum we have as a club,” Gonzalez said. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job right now. It’s exciting. We’ve got Boston next. We’ve just got to focus on that and keep throwing the ball well.”

NOTES: All players on both teams wore No. 42 to honor Jackie Robinson. That was supposed to happen Tuesday night, but that game was rained out with no make-up date scheduled yet. ... DH Adam Jones got the 1,000th hit of his career in Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. ...The Orioles played their first game in franchise history 60 years ago Tuesday -- on April 15, 1954 when they beat the White Sox, 3-1. ... Baltimore is going to be celebrating the 60th anniversary the entire season. ... The Rays now have scored only 14 run in their last nine games, a big reason they have gone 3-6 in that time. ... Tampa Bay senior baseball advisor Don Zimmer underwent surgery to fix a leaky heart valve and came through it fine, manager Joe Maddon said afterwards. Zimmer is in his 66th year of professional baseball and played with Jackie Robinson from 1954-56.