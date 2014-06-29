EditorsNote: Adds optional version

Rays power past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Rays got plenty of power and good pitching Saturday, a big reason Tampa Bay scored another win in the weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Starter Erik Bedard threw seven-plus strong innings, Logan Forsythe and Kevin Kiermaier each hit two-run homers and Desmond Jennings added a solo shot for the Rays, who held off a late Baltimore rally for a 5-4 victory at Camden Yards.

Bedard (4-5) gave his former team a show in his longest stint of the season. He threw 68 strikes on 87 pitches and befuddled the Orioles (42-38) with a mix of mostly off-speed pitches, giving up three runs on five hits in seven innings plus two batters.

“He was fabulous,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He was really good. He was in total command of the moment. He was channeling his inner Jamie Moyer right there, and what a better ballpark to do that in than this one.”

The Orioles got just one runner into scoring position against Bedard, scoring all three runs on homers and constantly looking confused.

“The biggest thing is first-pitch strikes and, after that, continuing to throw strikes,” Bedard said. “I mixed in fastball, changeup, curveball and came out on top.”

Right-hander Grant Balfour got the first two outs in the eighth, but he also allowed two hits and left with runners on first and third. Left-hander Jake McGee came on to retire the final four batters, ending the game by striking out third baseman Manny Machado on a nasty 3-2 breaking pitch.

The Rays (34-49) used their uncharacteristic display of power to help the pitchers. They came into the game tied for 12th in the American League in home runs, but their three homers accounted for all five runs and knocked out Baltimore starter Wei-Yin Chen (7-3) after just 3 1/3 innings -- the shortest start of his career.

“He’s been pitching well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Today, he never seemed to get in step. Fastball-wise he was fine. Just the location. He wasn’t getting the ball where he usually gets it where he drives it on the inner half and drives it on the outer half.”

Chen hadn’t lost since May 3 in Minnesota. He won four straight decisions and had five no-decisions.

Center fielder Jennings broke an 0-for-12 drought with his homer on the game’s second pitch. Second baseman Forsythe also used his homer to get out of a mini-slump (0-for-7). He finished the day 3-for-3 with a walk, the two RBIs and two runs.

Jennings gave the Rays a 1-0 lead with his homer starting the game. Forsythe made it 3-0 with his two-run shot in the second.

Right fielder Kiermaier’s home run came in the fifth -- a two-run shot to right that scored Forsythe, making it 5-0.

“We were putting good swings on the pitches over the plate,” Kiermaier said. “I got a slider, so it was one of those things (where) I was just trying to put the ball in play with two strikes -- and it went out.”

Bedard kept the Orioles quiet until right fielder Nick Markakis hit a solo homer to right with two outs in the sixth. Machado made it 5-3 with a two-run blast off Bedard in the eighth.

Center fielder Adam Jones greeted McGee with an RBI single later in the inning before McGee got designated hitter Nelson Cruz to fly out and end the inning with runners on first and third.

McGee then closed it out in the ninth for his third save.

NOTES: The Baltimore bullpen had a minuscule 0.30 ERA in the last seven games -- just one earned run in 29 2/3 innings. ... LHP T.J. McFarland could get the start on Tuesday after RHP Bud Norris went on the disabled list with a groin strain. The long reliever has pitched very well of late. He’s got an 0.61 ERA in June, second in the American League among relievers who’ve pitched at least 10 innings. ... Tampa Bay SS Yunel Escobar was out again due to shoulder problems, and the Rays will take another look at the situation Sunday. They’ll need to decide at some point whether to put him on the DL; he’s been out since leaving Tuesday’s game. ... The Rays’ pitchers posted 16 strikeouts in Friday’s doubleheader and set a major league record (259) for the month of June. The all-time record for any month is 286, by the Cubs in August 2002.