Smyly leads Rays to win in Baltimo

EditorsNote: changed David to Drew Smyly

Smyly leads Rays to win in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- When Tampa Bay picked up Drew Smyly as part of a three-team package that sent its ace David Price to Detroit, there were some rumblings about whether the Rays had gotten enough return in the deal.

So far, Smyly has made Tampa Bay look smart ... again.

Smyly allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings, leading the Rays to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Tampa Bay picked up a much-needed win after dropping the first two games of the four-game set. The Orioles saw their four-game home winning streak end, and they lost for just the second time at Camden Yards since Aug. 3. Baltimore has a six-game lead in the American League East over the New York Yankees, who beat Price and Detroit, 8-4, on Wednesday.

“It’s probably one of the better stretches I’ve had as a starter,” Smyly said. “Really since the All-Star break I’ve felt like I’ve kind of turned the page and done pretty well in my previous starts. That’s what you look for, you try to get on a good roll, a good rhythm and try to carry them over.”

Smyly gave up a second-inning homer to Orioles third baseman Chris Davis that cut the Rays’ lead to 3-1. From there, he retired 12 consecutive batters before allowing a two-out single to first baseman Steve Pearce in the sixth.

Smyly (9-10) struck out six and walked one while throwing 87 pitches. He has pitched at least seven innings in four consecutive games after going that long only three times in his first 37 career starts.

“He is just really carrying out his game plan,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said about Smyly. “He is throwing the ball where he wants to, with his fastball, his two breaking pitches and his change-up. He is just making really good pitches. Right now, he is in that zone where I‘m sure when he sees the catchers’ mitt, he knows exactly where to throw and it’s pretty much going there.”

Third baseman Evan Longoria had three hits for the Rays (65-68). Left-hander Jake McGee picked up his 15th save with a perfect ninth inning, but he credited Smyly with setting the table.

“It’s really cool,” McGee said. “Last start, complete game, and for a while we thought he was going to do it again tonight. Especially the amount of pitches he threw, it was pretty impressive.”

Davis hit his 23rd home run of the season for the Orioles (75-56), but is still batting just .190. Baltimore fell to 17-43 when scoring fewer than four runs.

Baltimore rookie right-hander Kevin Gausman endured some growing pains and lasted a career-low four innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits with four strikeouts and a wild pitch.

“I was just falling behind guys, really kind of digging myself in a hole and trying to get out of it,” Gausman said. “I threw some good pitches tonight, I threw some really bad pitches in bad spots, so more than anything, I think I just kind of fell behind guys.”

Gausman (7-6) had a shaky opening inning when the Rays took a 2-0 lead and he never recovered. Second baseman Ben Zobrist doubled to right, took third on the wild pitch and scored on a sharp grounder by left fielder Matt Joyce. Designated hitter Wil Myers then managed a two-out RBI single.

A sacrifice fly by Zobrist in the second inning increased the Rays’ lead to 3-0.

Davis got the Orioles on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo shot to center. But this night belonged to Smyly.

“That’s why you give up guys like David Price,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Certainly the future looks bright for (Smyly) and Tampa having him in the rotation but we’ll see what baseball longevity has to say. He obviously has a chance to be a good one. Already is.”

NOTES: Orioles 3B Manny Machado underwent successful surgery for the partially torn ligament in his right knee. ... Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen was optioned to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League to make room for C Steve Clevenger, who was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria was back in the field after serving as the DH for two straight days because of right forearm tightness. ... Tampa Bay RF Kevin Kiermaier returned to the lineup after missing the first two games of the series with neck stiffness.