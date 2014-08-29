Orioles play smaller ball in 5-4 win

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have been known for their home-run hitting prowess this season. They lead the major leagues in that category, but the Orioles found other ways to score runs on Thursday night.

J.J. Hardy blooped an RBI single to short right field in the seventh inning that gave the Orioles a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles (76-56) stretched their American League East lead over the New York Yankees (69-63) to seven games with 30 to play. Detroit beat New York 3-2 earlier in the day.

Baltimore did use some power -- a first-inning solo homer from first baseman Steve Pearce -- but reached into its bag of tricks, took advantage of Hardy’s timely shot in the seventh inning and got a big break thanks to a Tampa Bay throwing error that helped two runs score.

The Orioles twice rallied from two-run deficits to win for the third time in the four-game series.

“Coming back twice in this game, just the kind of never-give-up attitude (we have),” Hardy said. “Just grind it out. We are playing pretty good.”

Hardy came through at the right time in the seventh inning after the Orioles started a two-out rally against right-hander Kirby Yates (0-2) in a 4-4 game.

Left fielder Nelson Cruz doubled to left and the Rays (65-69) made the mildly surprising move of walking struggling third baseman Chris Davis (now hitting .188). Hardy said he was a bit surprised but then focused on his job.

The shortstop followed with a soft fly ball that landed just in front of charging right fielder Kevin Kiermaier. He looked to throw home but momentarily bobbled the ball and Cruz scored easily to give Baltimore a 5-4 lead.

“I was just thinking about hitting the ball hard,” Hardy said. “Didn’t happen, but it worked. I try not to let emotions get a hold of me and just hit the ball hard.”

Andrew Miller (4-5) threw 1 2/3 perfect innings of relief for the win. Zach Britton replaced him in the ninth inning and locked up his 29th save.

The Orioles had tied the score at 4 in the fifth inning on another play involving Davis. They loaded the bases with none out, and left-hander Jeff Beliveau replaced starter Jeremy Hellickson.

Beliveau got one out before Davis grounded to James Loney at first and the Rays tried for an inning-ending double play. However, shortstop Yunel Escobar’s return throw sailed over Loney at first and two Orioles scored to tie it at 4.

Davis got one RBI on the play, but a double play would have ended the inning and kept the Rays (65-69) ahead by two runs.

That was Escobar’s second error of the night, and he also made a high throw home that helped the Orioles pull off a double steal in the first inning. Center fielder Adam Jones broke from third and stole home after Cruz pulled up while trying to steal second. The Escobar throw was too high and Jones slid in.

The Rays simply made too many mistakes.

“You can’t do that and expect to win,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “Baltimore’s playing at a high level. We uncharacteristically gave this game up on defense tonight. That’s the storyline, pure and simple.”

Orioles starter Bud Norris recovered from a two-run, 34-pitch first inning to last six innings and give up four runs, which manager Buck Showalter liked.

“Bud just never really got into consistent rhythm,” Showalter said. “He kept us engaged in the game at 4-4. It’s not always aesthetically pleasing. The end game was good.”

Tampa Bay starter Jeremy Hellickson also allowed four runs, but the right-hander made it just 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs and eight hits.

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria homered as part of a two-RBI effort.

The Rays took a first-inning lead for the third straight game. Center fielder Desmond Jennings led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Matt Joyce. Longoria followed Joyce with his solo homer to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

The Orioles answered in the bottom of the first. Pearce extended his hitting streak to 11 games with the one-out solo homer. Jones and Cruz followed with singles. Jones moved to third on the Cruz hit, and the two pulled off the double steal that tied the score.

The Jones steal of home was Baltimore’s first since June 14, 2009.

Hellickson needed 30 pitches to get through the 39-minute first inning -- after Norris threw his 34.

Longoria gave the Rays the lead again with his fifth-inning sacrifice fly. Second baseman Ben Zobrist and Joyce started the rally with back-to-back one-out singles. Longoria then drove in Zobrist for a 3-2 lead.

Loney followed by slicing a double to left that scored Joyce to make it 4-2. The error then let the Orioles tie it before Hardy won it in the seventh.

“We kind of gave that (game) to them,” Maddon said. “That’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”

NOTES: The Orioles recalled IF Jimmy Paredes from Triple-A Norfolk before Thursday’s game. He was hitting .258 in 32 games playing both second and third with Norfolk since Baltimore got him from the Royals on July 24. Paredes gives the Orioles some extra depth on the bench and fills the spot of RHP Kevin Gausman, sent out in a roster shuffle move Wednesday night. ... Baltimore’s starting time for its Sept. 14 homer game with the Yankees has been shifted to 8:05 p.m. ET so ESPN can televise it. ... Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly is tops in the major leagues in terms of opponents’ batting average (.150). Plus, his 1.50 ERA this month is even with teammate and RHP Alex Cobb for second best in baseball behind Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman (1.26). ... Manager Joe Maddon said the Rays are getting ready for the Sept. 1 roster expansion and could bring up four or five players, and OF David DeJesus (broken hand) is “getting close to being ready.”