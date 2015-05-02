EditorsNote: adding 2nd graph

Rays win a road game at home

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Rays did what they could to make the Baltimore Orioles feel as if they were home. Some of the Orioles had their walk-up music blaring as they approached the plate at Tropicana Field, and “Thank God I‘m a Country Boy” by John Denver played during the seventh-inning stretch.

However, the Orioles (10-11) had to deal with some oddities that don’t happen at Camden Yards -- like a fly ball being called a dead ball because it hit the catwalk in foul territory.

But dealing with Rays starter Alex Colome and a strong bullpen performance proved to be more than the displaced Orioles could handle as Tampa Bay (13-10) earned a 2-0 win Friday in what was officially an Orioles home game.

Colome threw five shutout innings in his first start of the season. He struck out six and gave up three hits on 60 pitches (42 strikes).

”I felt really nice and my fastball was under control,“ Colome said. ”I felt like my control with all my pitches was good. I’ve been out for a long time but I’ve been working hard every day for (this start).

Orioles starter Chris Tillman pitched well enough to win, but a two-out walk to Rays shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera in the top of the fourth inning proved to be his undoing.

Cabrera’s walk brought up third baseman Evan Longoria, who roped an RBI double down the line in left field.

“Two-out walks will always kill you,” Tillman said. “Especially in that situation when there are two outs. Cabrera is the guy you want when you have (Longoria) on deck.”

The next batter, first baseman James Loney, added an RBI single to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

“I just got a curveball a little up and away,” Loney said. “I took it the other way, I wanted to get the runner home.”

Up until that point Tillman had retired the first 11 batters he faced. He went seven innings, giving up three hits and striking out seven in the loss.

“I’ve still got work to do,” Tillman said. “I’d like to have command of my off-speed pitches early in the game.”

The runs would be all the Rays needed as relievers Brandon Gomes, Steve Geltz, Kevin Jepsen and Brad Boxberger combined to give up one hit over the final four innings with Boxberger earning his sixth save of the season.

“Both teams pitched well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “They have been doing it for a long time here. We’re going to see another really good pitcher (Saturday). That’s why they call it the big leagues. Every day you see a good pitcher.”

The weekend series was originally scheduled to be played at Baltimore’s Camden Yards, but was moved earlier in the week because of unrest in Baltimore. The Orioles (10-11) were designated as the home team and a crowd of 9,945 attended the game.

Showalter said it was good to get back to playing a baseball game in front of fans, many of whom were wearing Orioles orange. He would not use the circumstances as an excuse for the result of the game.

“That’d be convenient,” Showalter said. “I know it may seem strange for everybody, but once the games starts, they’re doing something they’ve been doing their whole lives -- a baseball game.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash agreed, although he admitted being a visitor in his own home was a little strange.

“The beginning of the game and even leading up to the first pitch was just a little bit of a strange moment,” Cash said. “I definitely didn’t forget that we were the visiting team at any point so I‘m happy about that.”

NOTES: According to Major League Baseball and the Elias Sports Bureau, all three games at Tropicana Field this weekend will be treated as Orioles home games for attendance purposes. The Rays will wear road uniforms and the Orioles will bat at the bottom of each inning as the home team. ... Rays OF Brandon Jennings had his sore knee checked by Dr. Koco Eaton on Thursday. The Rays are hopeful Jennings can return to the lineup this weekend, but a DL stint is a possibility. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he is optimistic that INF J.J. Hardy (shoulder) and RHP Ryan Flaherty (groin) can begin rehab assignments Monday. ...Rays 3B Evan Longoria is two hits short of 1,000 for his career. ...Orioles INF Steve Pearce played his first professional game at second base.