Gonzalez pitches Orioles to 4-0 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Playing their second home game at Tropicana Field because of the rioting that occurred in Baltimore after the funeral of Freddie Gray, the Orioles wanted to give a strong contingent of fans clad in orange-and-black something to cheer about.

A night after losing a home game relocated to Florida, the Orioles did just that as starter Miguel Gonzalez limited the Tampa Bay Rays to four hits and one walk in 7 2/3 scoreless innings to help secure a 4-0 victory.

“He had command with the fastball,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He was carrying a bit more with the fastball, but carrying that extra fastball is one thing. Having command with it is another. He had a good feel with his mechanics.”

The announced crowd of 12,789 was somewhat better than the 9,945 that showed up Friday night but still smaller than the 17,545 average for home attendance at Rays games this season. Similar to Friday night, all tickets were sold at general admission prices.

After stranding two runners in the second inning, the Orioles (11-11) broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the third.

Orioles shortstop Manny Machado walked with one out, designated hitter Jimmy Paredes singled off Rays starter Chris Archer and center fielder Adam Jones’ flyout to deep center sent Machado to third.

First baseman Chris Davis then hit a hard liner safely into left field to score Machado. Second baseman Steve Pearce followed with a two-run double off the wall in right center but was thrown out at third by Rays catcher Bobby Wilson.

Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph added an insurance run in the sixth when he blasted an offering from Archer to the back part of the seats in the lower bowl of the left field stands.

“It felt good to get that because you never know what could happen with just a three-run lead,” Joseph said.

Gonzalez looked dialed in from the start and never faltered, striking out seven.

Archer uncharacteristically walked a season-high four batters and struck out five during his 110-pitch outing. Archer, who finished April with the second-best ERA (0.84) for any month in club history, entered the game ranked third in the American League in ERA, strikeouts and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“If I had made the right pitch against Pearce, then the complexion of the game becomes different,” said Archer, who allowed a season-high four earned runs. “It was just one of those nights where I just didn’t have my best start.”

The Rays (13-11) created scoring opportunities in the third, sixth and eight but left runners on base in each inning.

The biggest threat came in the eighth when two batters reached base that chased Gonzalez, but Orioles reliever Brad Brach forced Rays right fielder Steven Souza into an inning-ending popout that Joseph caught near the screen behind home plate. Brach retired the side in the ninth to secure his first save of the year and the first shutout of the season for the Orioles.

“I couldn’t have drawn it up better than that to get Brad out there to get some innings in,” Showalter said.

NOTES: RHP Jose Dominguez was placed on Triple-A Durham’s seven-day disabled list because of shoulder tightness. ... Rays CF Desmond Jennings (knee soreness) was originally listed as the designated hitter in the lineup before Saturday’s game but was scratched because of soreness in his left knee. He was replaced by Tim Beckham. ... Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera was the only shortstop in the majors to start 20 or more games and not make an error this season entering Saturday’s games. Orioles C Matt Wieters caught five innings in extended spring training on Saturday.