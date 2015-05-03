Jones leads Orioles past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Under difficult circumstances, the Baltimore Orioles pulled out a comeback 4-2 win on Sunday to take two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones matched a career high with four hits, including the go-ahead single with two outs in the seventh.

“Adam, you can’t have a much better day than he had,” said manager Buck Showalter, whose Orioles (12-11) had their games moved from Maryland to Tropicana Field because of the riots in Baltimore last week. Sunday’s game drew an announced crowd of 16,652, many wearing orange as they came up from the Orioles’ spring training home in Sarasota.

“The atmosphere here quite frankly was about as good as I’ve seen it on both sides,” Showalter said. “It’s hard on everybody. It’s hard on them, too. I’d like to thank the city of Tampa (sic) and the Tampa Bay organization for providing the venue. It’s unusual circumstances, but this is a lot more serious than a rain delay, a rainout and a doubleheader. There’s challenges all year long. We’ve had our share.”

The Rays led 2-0 in the sixth, but saw their bullpen give up seven hits after starter Nathan Karns gave up two in five innings. Karns was pulled after 66 pitches, with manager Kevin Cash trusting a bullpen that has been strong in the first month of the season.

“Karnsy threw the ball really well, gave us an opportunity to win the ballgame,” Cash said. “We had the guys we wanted out there and we just got beat. ... We can probably sit and second-guess a lot of situations. That’s on me. Could he have gone back out there? I don’t know.”

Baltimore got a two-out single in the sixth by second baseman Rey Navarro, cutting the lead to 2-1. Baltimore rallied again in the seventh, again with two outs against Rays relievers.

“You get the ball to their bullpen, I‘m sure they like their chances,” Showalter said. “You’re going to have to really grind through there to have an opportunity.”

Shortstop Jimmy Paredes tied the game with an RBI double to left off reliever Kevin Jepsen, and with runners at second and third, Jones came through with a two-run single to center for a 4-2 lead. Orioles reliever Zach Britton closed out the game for his fifth save of the season.

“He’s filthy. He’s throwing a 97 mph bowling ball,” Cash said. “It’s not an easy matchup by any means for anybody.”

The Rays (13-12) continue to struggle to find consistent hitting -- their best scoring in the last six games came in a 3-2, 13-inning win Wednesday at New York, with just 10 total runs in the last six games. They are fortunate to be 2-4 in that span.

Tampa Bay resumes its road trip with three games at Boston, starting Monday, before returning home for eight games, starting with four against Texas next weekend. Baltimore has Monday off before heading to New York for two games with the Mets and four with the Yankees.

NOTES: Orioles 1B/2B Steve Pearce left the game after two at-bats due to a stomach illness. Showalter said he wasn’t feeling well and tried to play through it, but was feeling bad enough that they pulled him after two at-bats, with Rey Navarro taking over. ... The Rays’ injury woes continued Sunday, as OF Desmond Jennings became the 14th different player -- and 11th current player -- to go on the disabled list. Jennings has bursitis in his left knee, and the move is retroactive to April 26. ... To take his spot, the Rays added OF Joey Butler from Triple-A Durham. He’s the 37th player and 12th rookie to join the Rays this season. Butler was hitting .317 in Durham with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 22 games. The Rays lead the majors in total players, rookies and players on the disabled list this season. ... With three games relocated from Baltimore to St. Petersburg, Fla., due to the riots in Baltimore, these three games will count statistically toward Baltimore road and Tampa Bay home games, though they will count toward the Orioles attendance figures as home games. ... Baltimore’s versatile Steve Pearce played at second base for the first time Friday, giving him appearances at all infield positions in his career. He’s primarily a first baseman and made one appearance at shortstop in 2011. He’s also played 10 games at third base.