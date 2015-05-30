Rays pull out of six-game slide

BALTIMORE -- The Tampa Bay Rays found the right mix of pitching and hitting to end their frustrating six-game losing streak on Saturday.

Steven Souza Jr. and Joey Butler each hit early solo home runs and Erasmo Ramirez pitched seven shutout innings as the Rays ended a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Ramirez (3-2) led the way with his best start this season. He allowed just three hits in a career-best seven innings. The right-hander also struck out a season-high seven with only one walk as the Rays scored single runs in each of the first three innings.

“Nice win, break out of that little funk we were in,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s nice to get a lead and be able to hold it. Good solid ballgame on our part.”

Ramirez and the offense each took some pressure off the other. The Rays (25-25) scored only 10 runs during the losing streak, but the early lead gave the right-hander some good breathing room.

“I was getting more confidence and feeling a little bit more about what I need to do,” Ramirez said. “All of my pitches were working. In my mind, I was just trying to execute, no matter if it is was inside or outside.”

Ramirez, who has won three of his last four starts, ran into trouble only once but escaped when Butler, the left fielder, threw out catcher Steve Clevenger at the plate on a fifth-inning single by second baseman Ryan Flaherty.

That ended the inning, and the Orioles didn’t get another baserunner.

Ramirez already had his three-run lead thanks to the quick start. Third baseman Evan Longoria hit a sacrifice fly in the first before Souza and Butler hit their home runs in the second and third innings, respectively, to give the Rays (25-25) the 3-0 lead.

Right-hander Brandon Gomes came on to take care of the eighth before closer Brad Boxberger finished in the ninth for his 14th save.

Ramirez also continued a recent impressive run from Tampa Bay starters, who have gone 25 1/3 innings without giving up a run.

Baltimore starter Wei-Yin Chen (1-4) took the loss despite pitching well.

The left-hander gave up the early runs but nothing else, lasting seven innings to give the overused Orioles bullpen a break, but the Orioles (23-25) couldn’t support him on offense.

Chen gave up the two home runs and has allowed 10 already this season in 61 2/3 innings. He thought he pitched well but didn’t like allowing the early runs.

“I was just trying to do my job, to prevent the opponent from scoring runs, but unfortunately today, I allowed a couple of runs very quick,” Chen said through his interpreter. “I only want to try and prevent the opponent from scoring runs, but sadly, I can’t do that well today.”

The Orioles continue to play inconsistent baseball that is frustrating manager Buck Showalter.

“You try to be consistent, and there are a lot of things you strive to be consistent in a lot of areas besides the physical part of it,” Showalter said. “You just kind of hope the season settles down and we get some consistency. There’s a lot of excuses there, none of which I want to hear.”

The Rays started quickly, taking the lead after only three batters and never looking back.

Left fielder Brandon Guyer led off the game with a double to left, moved to third when Butler got an infield single and scored on the Longoria sacrifice fly.

Souza and Butler added their solo homers in the next two innings, and the Rays finally ended their losing streak.

NOTES: Orioles CF Adam Jones did not start Saturday for the first time all season. He rolled his left ankle in Thursday’s doubleheader and had an X-ray and MRI that showed a mild sprain. He’s listed as day to day. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter also said he probably won’t use a six-man rotation when RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, which should be his final rehab appearance.. ... Rays manager Kevin Cash liked OF Jake Elmore’s effort at first base on Friday. Elmore has played two games at first base in his 98-game major league career. Cash started him there again Saturday and will use him as an option in the future with Logan Forsythe getting more time at first while the Rays wait for the return of 1B James Loney (out up to six weeks because of a broken finger). ... The Rays reinstated LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (shoulder inflammation) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Durham.