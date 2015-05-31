Odorizzi, Souza help Rays beat Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash was pleased to see some timely hitting and effective pitching from his team after battling through a tough stretch of games last week.

Indeed, the momentum appears to have finally shifted the Rays’ way following a successful series in Baltimore.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi snapped a personal three-game losing streak, Steven Souza Jr. had three hits, including a home run, and Tampa Bay beat the Orioles 9-5 on Sunday.

After losing six straight, Tampa Bay has won consecutive games and took the three-game series against the defending American League East champions.

“This is big,” Cash said. “We were coming off a tough spell there. It’s nice to get back on track.”

Odorizzi (4-5) allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six-plus innings. Entering the game, Odorizzi had given up just two homers in 10 starts before allowing three to the Orioles.

Souza, who started in right field, leads all AL rookies with 10 home runs. Designated hitter Joey Butler had a career-high four hits for Tampa Bay, while left fielder David DeJesus got his fifth home run.

Baltimore right-hander Chris Tillman (2-7) lost a career-high sixth straight game. He allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over just 4 2/3 innings. Tillman has not won since April 18.

“I am making some good pitches but not enough,” Tillman said. “When I‘m falling behind, not making that quality pitch to get out of it. It’s frustrating. It really is. But we don’t stop working, we got to get better. We all know that. And I’ve got some work to do.”

Right fielder Delmon Young hit a pair of home runs on two pitches. It was his first multi-homer game since 2011 when he played for the Minnesota Twins. Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado also hit two home runs and has eight on the season.

With the game tied 2-2, the Rays took control with four runs in the fifth.

First baseman Logan Forsythe provided the lead on a two-out bloop single. Souza followed with a three-run homer to center that boosted the margin to 6-2.

“We went through that skid and that was tough,” Souza said. “There were some tough games. Against an in-division opponent and they’re a great team, to come out and beat them in a complete team effort is going to go a long way.”

DeJesus hit a lead-off home run in the seventh off Oliver Drake as the Rays remained in control. After Machado pulled Baltimore to within 7-4 with a two-run shot in the same inning, ending Odorizzi’s day, Rays third baseman Evan Longoria responded with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Outfielder Brandon Guyer drove in the ninth run with a pinch-hit single in the ninth.

Ernesto Frieri pitched a scoreless eighth before Xavier Cedeno allowed a solo home run to Machado in the ninth. This allowed Brad Boxberger to come in and pick up his 15th save.

“We battled, and we came up short,” Machado said. “I think everybody battled, offensively and fielding, but we came up short.”

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead when Young hit a two-out homer in the first that landed in the center-field bullpen. That snapped a streak of 25 1/2 consecutive scoreless innings by Rays starters -- second most in club history and the third-longest span in the majors this season.

“We had a lot of opportunities out there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “That was good to see against one of the better pitchers in the league.”

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead in the second when catcher Bobby Wilson flared a single to right that scored Forsythe. A throwing error to third by Young also allowed second baseman Nick Franklin to score.

Tillman allowed leadoff doubles in three straight innings but was able to minimize the damage. Young tied the game 2-2 in the third with his second homer that stayed just inside the left-field foul pole.

NOTES: Baltimore CF Adam Jones (mild ankle sprain) missed a second straight game for the first time since 2011. ... Following the game, Rays INF Tim Beckham was placed on the DL with a hamstring strain. The team will make a corresponding move Monday ... Orioles C Matt Wieters (elbow) will start Tuesday at Triple-A Norfolk. Barring a setback, Wieters will join the Orioles on Friday in Cleveland, making his 2015 debut with the team. ... Tampa Bay LHP Matt Moore (elbow) had an effective bullpen session and is on track for a rehab assignment next week.