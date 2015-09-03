Davis’ 11th-inning homer carries O’s past Rays

BALTIMORE -- Chris Davis was determined to pull the Baltimore Orioles out of one of their worst stretches in several years.

The first baseman accomplished that mission by hitting two home runs, including the game-winner in the 11th inning, as the Orioles snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

“I think the games at the end of September, the beginning of September against your division rivals, they always feel like playoff games,” Davis said. “I think that you’ve got to be fired up for these games. They obviously mean a lot. We welcome the challenge.”

Davis led off the 11th with a towering shot to center off Matt Andriese (3-5) for his 38th homer of the season. The Orioles got their first win this season when trailing after eight innings (1-61).

Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run homer off Rays closer Brad Boxberger in the ninth to force extra innings.

Tampa Bay second baseman Logan Forsythe had three hits and went 9-for-10 in the series. Third baseman Evan Longoria homered twice, and catcher J.P. Arencibia also added solo shot for the Rays.

“I thought we, as a team, swung the bat really well this series,” Longoria said. “Hopefully, there is that carryover. This is the stretch run. We have to put some series together like we did here to give ourselves a chance in the end.”

With the game tied 4-4 in the sixth, Tampa Bay left fielder Grady Sizemore hit a two-out, RBI double off right-hander Mychal Givens. Longoria gave Tampa Bay a two-run cushion with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off right-hander Darren O‘Day.

Boxberger, however, could not close out the game, allowing the game-tying homer to Schoop after walking catcher Matt Wieters.

“You want a sweep when you can, especially in our situation,” Boxberger said. “For me, not being able to hold that kind of lead is not expected.”

Baltimore right-hander Brad Brach (5-2) picked up the win with two scoreless innings.

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman lasted just 2 1/3 innings after giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits. He had one strikeout and two walks. It was the shortest outing of his young career.

”Obviously, I wanted to be the guy that was going to shut the door, go seven or eight innings and give the guys a break down there,“ Gausman said. ”That’s not the way it happened.

Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez didn’t fare much better. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts in four innings. He has given up 10 home runs in his past 12 starts.

The Rays jumped on top 4-0 with a four-run third. Arencibia led off the inning with a homer. The Orioles thought the ball was foul, but a three-minute, 45-second review found the ball was foul. Longoria then crushed a two-run shot to center, and first baseman James Loney flared an RBI single to center that ended Gausman’s night at 59 pitches.

“That was a tough one. We had opportunities to put them away and did not,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “Our offense was good, we scored runs. On the pitching side, we weren’t able to do (put them away).”

Baltimore’s bats awakened and tied the score in the bottom of the third against Ramirez. Left fielder Steve Pearce started the rally with a double, and he scored on a single by third baseman Manny Machado. Right fielder Gerardo Parra followed with an RBI double, and Davis then crushed a two-run homer to center.

“The guy’s going to hit 40 home runs and drive in 100 runs,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Davis. “He posts up every day.”

NOTES: Rays LHP Matt Moore, who was called up from Triple-A Durham on Sept. 1, will start Saturday against the New York Yankees. Rookie RHP Nathan Karns is being moved to the bullpen. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, caught back-to-back games for the first time since July. ... Rays 2B Logan Forsythe, who left in the fifth inning Tuesday with left groin tightness, was back in the lineup. CF Kevin Kiermaier (mild ankle sprain) also returned after missing the previous game.