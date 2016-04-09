Four homers power Orioles past Rays

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles gave Tampa Bay a good look at the power in their lineup on Friday night.

Chris Davis, Jonathan Schoop, Nolan Reimold and Manny Machado all homered as the Orioles remained unbeaten with a 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

All four had solo homers, with Schoop, Reimold and Machado hitting theirs in a four-run fifth that broke the game open.

Reimold and Machado gave the Orioles (4-0) their first back-to-back homers this season. Power is expected from this lineup, and it’s been delivering in the first week of this season.

“There’s no beating around the bush about this lineup,” said Machado who already has two homers in the first four games. “We have, I think, eight of the nine guys who can hit 20 homers -- and have done it in the past.”

The Orioles now have hit seven homers in their first four games, a big reason they’ve won them all.

The pitching’s been right there also, having allowed only seven runs so far and never more than two in a game.

Starter Chris Tillman (1-0), who threw just two innings on Opening Day due to a rain delay, got the win. The right-hander gave up one run on four hits in five innings, bouncing back after a slow start to retire 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

Tillman allowed four hits to the first seven hitters from Tampa Bay (2-3) -- including an Evan Longoria solo homer in the opening inning -- but didn’t give up a hit after that.

“He definitely dialed it in,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “We had some good at-bats, another opportunity early that we didn’t quite capitalize on. But that’s OK -- you’re talking about a pretty good pitcher. You could tell he was getting in a groove and just really quieted us down quite a bit.”

T.J. McFarland then threw three scoreless innings in his first appearance this season before Brad Brach pitched the ninth. McFarland retired nine of the 10 batters he faced and helped the bullpen get a break.

“He was pretty impressive,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Mac did a great job.”

Chris Archer (0-2), the Tampa Bay starter, continued his recent struggles. He allowed all four home runs and gave up six runs on 10 hits in his five innings.

The right-hander now is 0-5 in his last eight starts going back to last season. This loss ended a two-game Tampa Bay (2-3) winning streak.

Each team got long home runs in the first two innings.

Longoria belted a solo shot off Tillman in the first that went nearly halfway up the left-field seats.

Davis tied it by homering on Archer’s first pitch of the second inning. The Baltimore first baseman belted a shot to deep center field for his 800th career hit.

Davis helped the Orioles take a 2-1 lead in the fourth. He drew a one-out walk off Archer and moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Wieters’ two-out single after the catcher fouled off several pitches.

The Orioles added some more power in the four-run fifth. Schoop homered on Archer’s first pitch of the inning. Reimold followed with his solo homer two outs later before Machado added another solo shot two pitches later.

Davis walked and later scored on a Wieters’ infield single that banged off Archer, giving the Orioles a 6-1 lead.

“I made a few mistakes, and they definitely capitalized,” Archer said. “Giving up four homers in a game is very, very rare for any pitcher, for me in particular, so I‘m not going to dwell upon it too much. I just know that I need to execute better early in the count.”

NOTES: Orioles CF Adam Jones was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game (rib issues). Rookie Joey Rickard replaced him there as he did in Thursday’s win over Minnesota. ... Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy also was out of the starting lineup, being bothered by some calf tightness. Manager Buck Showalter said Hardy felt something during a run in Thursday’s game. The weather for this game -- it started with temperature in the 40s, with wind -- didn’t help matters for both, plus Saturday’s game could be in jeopardy with possible rain/snow showers forecast. That would give Jones and Hardy another day off and more time to heal. ... RHP Vance Worley will start for the Orioles on Sunday -- if Saturday’s game gets played. ... This was the 241st straight game in which the Rays started a pitcher who is younger than 30. RHP Chris Archer, the starter for this contest, is 27 years old. ... 3B Evan Longoria’s first-inning homer off RHP Chris Tillman was the seventh in his career off the Baltimore starter.