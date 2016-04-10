Unbeaten O’s power past Rays

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have one of the most powerful lineups in Major League Baseball, capable of doing damage from the lead-off spot to the No. 9 hitter.

When their pitching is equally effective, the Orioles are going to be tough to beat, and they have proven that so far this season.

Manny Machado went 4-for-4, including his third homer, and Baltimore is off to its best start in nearly 50 years with a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The Orioles took both games against their AL East rivals after Saturday’s game was postponed because of rain. Baltimore improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1970.

“You know, we’ve got to keep playing,” Machado said. “It’s great. We’ve started off the year pretty good. We’re winning at home. We’ve just got to keep playing, don’t think about the outcome. It’s still early. You don’t win a championship in April, but you definitely do learn to play as a team. We’re going to continue to do that, hopefully.”

Baltimore right fielder Mark Trumbo had a pair of singles and is 9-for-19 on the season. Brad Brach (1-0) got the win by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, while closer Zach Britton picked up his second save with a perfect ninth.

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi (0-1) struggled early but settled down. He allowed four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks over six innings. Corey Dickerson had a pair of hits, including his third home run for Tampa Bay (2-3).

Darren O‘Day loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth on a double by Brad Miller and two walks. However, O‘Day got out the jam after 33 pitches by striking out Hank Conger.

“I like the way the guys competed and handled O‘Day, who is a very difficult pitcher to face,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “To get the bases loaded with some patience was good to see.”

Machado led off the eighth with a double and scored with two outs on a wild pitch by Erasmo Ramirez to boost the lead to 5-3.

Right-hander Vance Worley made his Orioles debut and allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over just 4 2/3 innings.

“He presented himself well,” Showalter said about Worley. “He’s an option as a starter. I just feel good to get through the homestand and get everybody on the field and everybody on the mound and get their motor started.”

The Orioles took a 4-0 lead in the second as Odorizzi struggled with his command on a cold day. A double by Jonathan Schoop scored Pedro Alvarez, who got his first hit after starting the season 0-for-12. Joey Rickard followed with a sacrifice fly. Machado then hit a towering, two-run homer to left-center.

Dickerson pulled the Rays to within 4-1 on a solo shot into the right-field bleachers on a 3-1 pitch by Worley in the fourth. Tampa Bay has homered in 20 straight games dating back to last season -- extending a franchise record.

“I felt we should have gotten a few runs early to help (Odorizzi) out,” Dickerson said. “It’s really early in the season. Once everyone gets clicking I think everything will go differently.”

A pair of two-out singles by Evan Longoria and Steve Pearce pulled the Rays to within 4-3 in the fifth, ending Worley’s day. Prior to Pearce’s hit, Matt Wieters was called for catcher’s interference against Dickerson, which extended the inning.

NOTES: Orioles CF Adam Jones (ribs) missed his third consecutive game. Jones opened the season with two hits in his first 10 at-bats with two RBIs. It is uncertain when he will return. ... Rays 1B Steve Pearce was in the lineup for the first time against his former team. It was also Pearce’s second start of the season. ... Baltimore LF Hyun Soo Kim made his regular-season debut. The South Korean outfielder struggled throughout spring training, batting just .178.