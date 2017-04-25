Jones' perfect night carries Orioles past Rays

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have hit Chris Archer pretty well during his young career. They did it again Monday night, but it just took a little longer to get to the right-hander.

Adam Jones went 3-for-3 and capped the perfect night with a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh inning that helped the Baltimore Orioles to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles (13-5) banged out three homers in two innings off Rays starter Archer (3-1), who had not allowed any home runs this season before that after giving up 30 last year.

Baltimore had been pretty quiet on offense until the sixth, when it broke out with two homers -- back-to-back solo shots from Hyun Soo Kim and Jonathan Schoop -- before Jones got the tie-breaking shot an inning later.

"Things are going to happen on a given day," Jones said. "Somebody can go out and (dominate) for six innings. In that seventh inning, you never know what could happen. That's why we play. Because there's no predictions and no assumptions in this game."

Archer now has a 3-7 career record against the Orioles. He allowed eight homers in four starts last year versus Baltimore -- and started 2017 off with three more.

"They do a tremendous job against Archer," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "They just don't chase the ball down against him. For whatever reason, they see him pretty well."

Archer gave up five runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, with the three homers proving costly. He also walked five batters.

He said there was just a few mistakes, and they certainly proved costly. Overall, Archer gave up five runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, often pitching in the rain but he said that was not the problem.

"In general, there was a few pitches I wish I could have back and that's baseball," Archer said. "So, going into my next start, I plan on executing at a higher level, even if it is just three or four more pitches that I have to execute."

The Rays had a 3-1 lead when Kim and Schoop tied the game with their homers to right in that sixth inning. Seth Smith walked to start the seventh, and Jones followed with his two-run blast into the seats in left.

Jones finished with a single, double, the homer and a walk, reaching base in all four plate appearances. Schoop added a sacrifice fly in the eighth for some insurance.

There also was a 19-minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth.

Corey Dickerson gave Tampa Bay (10-11) an early lead with a first-inning homer. Shane Peterson added a tie-breaking two-run double in the fourth before Baltimore tied it with the homers in the sixth.

Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez had control issues, walking five in 3 1/3 innings. He walked four in the fourth inning alone as Tampa Bay scored those two runs.

The Orioles then got stellar bullpen work after that, blanking the Rays. Vidal Nuno threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief followed by Mychal Givens (3-0, 1 2/3 innings), Donnie Hart (one-third of an inning) before Brad Brach closed it in the ninth, earning his fourth save.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter liked how his team scored a victory in tough weather using all parts -- pitching and offense -- while coming from behind.

"It really makes me feel good about the club we have to be when you see not giving in to the elements and different stuff," Showalter said. "That's a challenge. There are a lot of different atmospheres and settings you have to play in over a major league season."

NOTES: LHP Zach Britton threw from 90 feet and did well before the game, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. If Britton feels OK Tuesday, he will have a full side session on Wednesday. ... Orioles CF Adam Jones got his 1,500th career hit, a single in the fifth. ... Rays RF Steven Souza Jr. was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday, which also was his 28th birthday. Souza hit .414 with two homers and nine RBIs last week. But he also suffered a bone bruise on his arm while jumping for one of the homers. X-rays were negative, and they will check him Tuesday.