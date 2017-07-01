Souza caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Steven Souza Jr. takes it as a bit of an insult when other teams intentionally walk a batter to get him to the plate. That happened Friday night and Baltimore right-hander Darren O'Day paid for it.

Souza hit a three-run homer off O'Day in the top of the 10th inning as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Orioles.

Corey Dickerson walked to start the 10th and Logan Morrison drew a one-out intentional walk from O'Day (1-2). Souza crushed his three-run shot to center that gave Tampa Bay (42-40) a 6-3 lead.

"It's happened to me a few times this year," Souza said. "I'm coming in there and showing, 'Hey, if you're going to let me come to the dish, I'm going to make you pay for it."

This was Souza's first extra-base hit in his last seven games, and manager Kevin Cash has been impressed with how he is approaching at-bats.

"I think how much he's matured as a player," Cash said. "He doesn't force the situation. I think he went up there with O'Day with an approach and stuck to it. He wasn't going to get anything away, kind of sold out to that and stuck with it."

Cash also liked how the Rays got help from a number of places in rallying from a 3-2 deficit in the ninth, one strike away from a loss, to tie the score and then win it.

Pinch-hitter Shane Peterson started the turnaround when he walked against Baltimore closer Brad Brach with two outs -- nearly striking out -- and then went to second on a balk.

Pinch-runner Peter Bourjos moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on Adeiny Hechavarria's fourth single of the night, which forced extra innings and set up the Souza homer.

"I was really just trying to see it deep and put together a good at-bat," Peterson said. "I was just basically trying to keep the game alive at that point."

That walk clearly frustrated Brach afterward.

"I can't walk a guy there," Brach said. "That just can't happen."

Jumbo Diaz (1-3) got the win thanks to a scoreless ninth, and Alex Colome closed it in the 10th for his 21st save despite allowing a solo homer to Mark Trumbo to start the inning.

The Rays out-hit the Orioles 10-5 as Baltimore left just one runner on base in the game and Tampa Bay came up with a few threats.

"I don't know (about) stealing one, but we only had four hits through nine innings, five through 10," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "I think that was more of the story than anything. We had a shot there at trying to get one, but they did a good job."

The game swung back and forth in the final few innings.

The score was tied at 2 when Adam Jones lined a double to right off Rays starter Jake Faria to start the seventh. Jones went to third when Souza mishandled the ball in the corner and scored on a Trumbo single.

Faria allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings in his fifth major league start.

Chris Tillman of Baltimore (39-40) saw his winless streak stretch to 10 starts despite a strong performance. The right-hander allowed two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings and left with the Orioles trailing 2-1.

Joey Rickard (two RBIs) tied the score at 2 with a solo homer leading off the bottom of the sixth, which set up the late-inning dramatics.

Ramos gave the Rays a 2-0 lead in the second with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot on a 1-2 pitch off Tillman. The catcher missed most of the first three months of the season while recovering from a torn ACL.

The Orioles cut that lead in half when Rickard lined an RBI double to left-center field in the third, their first hit of the game off Faria.

NOTES: The Orioles agreed to terms with their first-round pick in this year's draft, LHP D.L. Hall. MASN Sports reported that Hall got a $3 million signing bonus. ... LHP Zach Britton is set for one more rehab assignment (Monday at Triple-A Norfolk), and if all goes well, he could rejoin the Orioles on July 5. ... Rays C Wilson Ramos is getting some playing time after missing most of the first three months (torn ACL). He got his second hit of the season, a two-run homer, in the second inning. ... Tampa Bay reversed the option of INF Daniel Robertson and instead put him on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 26, with neck spasms.