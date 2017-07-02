Morrison homers twice, Rays batter Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash would love to see Logan Morrison play in this year's All-Star Game.

The power-hitting first baseman is making a strong case for himself.

Morrison hit two of Tampa Bay's four home runs, leading the Rays past the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday. Tampa Bay can complete its first three-game sweep in Baltimore since 2013 with a win on Sunday.

The Orioles have lost three of their past four and allowed 10 runs or more 11 times this season.

"Great win," Cash said. "It's kind of nice not to have a nail-biter here. The offense poured it on. When we can do those little things that allow the inning to extend, this offense is capable of a lot big things."

Morrison now has a career-high 24 home runs. Steven Souza and Wilson Ramos also homered for the Rays.

"I feel like I've been taking good swings; I just haven't been getting the ball in the air enough," Morrison said. "The problem is if you don't hit them out, guys can catch them."

Baltimore's Manny Machado had a single in the third inning, snapping an 0-for-17 skid. Jonathan Schoop hit his 16th home run for Baltimore.

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-3) was charged with three runs and five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings (111 pitches). He has allowed at least three earned runs in six straight starts and given up a home run in his past 13 outings.

"We made him throw a lot of pitches," Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini said. "I think he ended up with five innings, and over 100 pitches, so we did a good job of getting on base. Just couldn't capitalize on some of those situations."

The Rays took a 3-0 lead off Dylan Bundy (8-7) in the first when Mallex Smith scored from first on a single by Evan Longoria and Morrison followed with a homer.

Baltimore cut the lead to 3-1 on a two-out RBI single by Craig Gentry. Tampa Bay responded in the third with solo homers by Morrison and Souza, the 11th time the Rays have hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Bundy was pitching on six days' rest and made back-to-back starts against Tampa Bay. The time off did not help him as he labored through just four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts.

It was the shortest start of the season for Bundy, who has given up a home run in 11 straight games.

"Yeah, long ball got me in trouble today, obviously," Bundy said. "I mean, just pitches right down the middle or pitches that were up in the zone and they were able to hammer today, so, tough game plan. They came out swinging the bats early and tried to manage it, but wasn't able to today."

Ramos' three-run shot off Alec Asher provided an 8-1 lead in the fifth. After Schoop's two-run homer cut into the margin, the Rays answered with two more runs in the sixth on a throwing error by right fielder Gentry and a double by Corey Dickerson.

NOTES: There was a one-hour, 12-minute delay because of rain. ... Orioles 1B Chris Davis (strained right oblique) could begin throwing Monday. ... Rays INF Tim Beckham tweaked an ankle during a swing in the series opener in Baltimore and was held out of the starting lineup. "His ankle has been barking a little bit," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ... Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman might have to miss his next start Wednesday for the birth of his first child.