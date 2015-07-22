Preview: Rays at Phillies

The Tampa Bay Rays look to get their struggling offense in gear and finish a .500 road trip when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday for the rubber match of a three-game interleague set. The Rays snapped the Phillies’ four-game win streak Tuesday as Nathan Karns pitched five scoreless frames and homered for a 1-0 victory – recording only their ninth run in the last five contests.

Logan Forsythe has hit safely in all five games on the trip (6-for-15) and three-time All Star Evan Longoria is just 2-for-28 over his last eight games for Tampa Bay. Tampa native Adam Morgan takes the mound for Philadelphia, hoping to end the Rays’ 11-game winning streak against left-handed starters. Jake Odorizzi attempts to rebound from a rough outing last Friday for Tampa Bay, which notched its ninth shutout Tuesday. The Phillies – who own the worst record in baseball (33-63) – had produced 22 runs in the first four games after the All-Star break.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 2.80 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-2, 3.91)

Odorizzi was reached for six runs on six hits and a career high-tying five walks over 4 1/3 innings Friday in his second start since returning from an oblique injury. The 25-year-old Illinois native has limited opponents to two or fewer runs nine times in his 14 starts in 2015 after winning 11 games last year. Odorizzi, who faces the Phillies for the first time, has been better at home (1.40 ERA) than on the road (3.94).

Morgan allowed two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings last Friday against Miami without being involved in the decision during a 6-3 victory. The 25-year-old, who went 0-6 in the minors before being recalled, has permitted three runs in 12 innings at home in the majors while notching his only victory. Morgan has walked eight in 23 innings overall and surrendered five home runs – none in his last outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier became the third player in franchise history to record 10 triples in a season Monday, joining Carl Crawford and Akinori Iwamura.

2. Philadelphia RHP Jonathan Papelbon, a subject of trade discussion, is 16-for-16 in save opportunities with an impressive 0.98 WHIP.

3. Rays RF Steven Souza Jr., who leads the team with 15 homers, struck out all four at-bats Tuesday in his first game back from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Phillies 2