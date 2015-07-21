Phillies 5, Rays 3

PHILADELPHIA -- David Buchanan ended a personal eight-game losing streak as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Monday night.

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run double for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak is their longest since they won six straight from May 13-18.

Buchanan (1-5) had not won since beating the Houston Astros on Aug. 6, 2014, 16 starts ago. He went 6 1/3 innings Monday and allowed three runs and six hits while striking out four and walking three.

Jonathan Papelbon, the last of five Philadelphia pitchers, worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save in as many opportunities.

Tampa Bay lost for the 10th time in its past 12 road games.

Rays starter Matt Moore, in his fourth appearance after missing most of last year following Tommy John surgery, allowed four runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings to take the loss. Moore (1-1) struck out three and walked three, with all the walks coming in the Phillies’ three-run second inning.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead on a two-run double by second baseman Logan Forsythe in the second, but Moore walked the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the second and allowed the Phillies to load the bases with one out.

He retired catcher Cameron Rupp on a foul pop but threw a wild pitch, allowing right fielder Jeff Francoeur to score. Buchanan walked to reload the bases.

Hernandez then lashed a double to left, chasing in two runs and putting the Phillies ahead 3-2.

Hernandez also tripled with one out in the fifth, and he scored when third baseman Maikel Franco, the first batter to face reliever Alex Colomoe, lined a single high off the left field wall.

First baseman Darin Ruf added an RBI single later in the inning, increasing Philadelphia’s lead to 5-2.

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier led off the seventh with a triple and scored one out later on a single by pinch hitter Brandon Guyer, cutting the gap to 5-3 and ending Buchanan’s night.

Four Philadelphia relievers struck out five while pitching 2 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings.

NOTES: The Phillies placed RHP Chad Billingsley on the 15-day disabled list with an injured right elbow. GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said the extent of the injury will not be known until the results of an MRI are revealed, but the injury could be season-ending. Amaro also said a corresponding roster move would be announced, and it might be the call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley of RHP Aaron Nola, who will make his major league debut with a start against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. ... Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley (inflamed right ankle) is increasing baseball activities and will go on a rehab assignment in the next week or so, according to Amaro. ... Rays OF Steve Souza Jr. (right finger laceration) played his second rehab game Sunday for Class A Charlotte. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. ... Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly (torn left labrum) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday in Port Charlotte, Fla.