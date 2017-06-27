The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for small signs of improvement as they try to climb out of an early-season hole and have a chance to inch closer to .500 with a solid homestand. The Tampa Bay Rays, who visit the Pirates for the start of a three-game interleague series on Tuesday, are embarking on a eight-game road trip before closing the first half with four at home against the Boston Red Sox.

Pittsburgh had a chance to finish off its road trip with a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals before letting a 4-2 lead slip away and is trying to keep a positive attitude. "It's a good step forward," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle told reporters of taking two of three from the Cardinals. "Nothing's major right now. We're working hard to play better. (Sunday), we didn't finish. We had two bad innings. To come in here and win two of three, we'll take it and we'll move on." The Rays endured a frustrating end to their series over the weekend as well, allowing four runs in the final two innings to drop an 8-5 decision in the rubber match against the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays will try to bounce back behind right-hander Alex Cobb while the Pirates counter righty Trevor Williams.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), ROOT Pittsburgh

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (6-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Trevor Williams (3-3, 5.09)

Cobb was lit up for nine runs and 14 hits in five innings at Seattle on June 3 but was a completely different pitcher over his last three turns. The 29-year-old surrendered a total of five earned runs in 19 2/3 innings in those outings while grabbing a pair of wins. Cobb lost his lone previous start against Pittsburgh but is 9-3 with a 2.79 ERA in 14 career interleague starts.

Williams made the conversion from reliever to starter and is trying to find some consistency in his new role. The 25-year-old struck out seven while allowing three runs in six innings at Milwaukee on Wednesday but was reached for a total of eight runs while striking out six over nine innings in his previous two turns. Williams is making his first career appearance against an American League opponent.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays are expected to recall LHP Blake Snell to start on Wednesday and send RHP Erasmo Ramirez to the bullpen.

2. Pittsburgh 1B Josh Bell needs one home run in the next two weeks to tie Ralph Kiner (15) for the franchise record for rookie homers prior to the All-Star break.

3. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 4-for-12 with two homers, eight RBIs and four runs scored in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Pirates 2