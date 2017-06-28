PITTSBURGH -- The Tampa Bay Rays scored twice in the top of the 10th off normally reliable reliever Felipe Rivero for a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Steven Souza led off the 10th with a single up the middle and scored to make it 3-2 when a grounder by Wilson Ramos went off the glove of third baseman David Freese for an error.

After Tim Beckham walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Ramos scored on Adeiny Hechavarria's sacrifice fly to left.

Rivero (3-2), recently converted to Pittsburgh's closer, saw his ERA rise from 0.68 to 0.88.

Tampa Bay reliever Tommy Hunter pitched a flawless 10th for his first save.

The Pirates (35-42) scored twice in the ninth on Andrew McCutchen's one-out, two-run double against closer Alex Colome (2-3) to tie the game 2-2 and send it into extra innings. Although he suffered a blown save, Colome got the win.

Rays starter Alex Cobb got a no-decision despite a gem of a game. He had a no-hitter through six innings. In eight scoreless innings, he struck out four and walked one while yielding just two hits. Eight of his past 11 outings have been quality starts.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams had a strong start, but not as strong as Cobb's, and he got no run support. Williams struck out seven -- matching his career high for the second start in a row -- over seven-plus innings. He allowed six hits, giving up a run in the fourth and another in the eighth.

Tampa Bay (41-38) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Corey Dickerson led off with a single to right-center, went to third an out later on Logan Morrison's single to the same spot and scored on Souza's fielder's choice.

Josh Harrison broke up Cobb's no-hit attempt when he led off the seventh with a base hit up the middle. McCutchen followed with a single to the same spot, moving Harrison to second. Harrison went to third on Josh Bell's double-play grounder and was stranded there when Freese's grounder to third ended the inning.

The Rays doubled their lead and chased Williams in the eighth.

Beckham led off with a double down the left-field line and scored to make it 2-0 when Hechavarria -- playing in his first game with Tampa -- hit a chopper that bounced high off the glove of a leaping Freese at third. Reliever Juan Nicasio then came in and got Pittsburgh out of the inning.

NOTES: Tampa Bay activated SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left oblique strain) from the disabled list, and he started. Hechavarria was acquired Monday from Miami. ... 2B Tim Beckham moved from shortstop with the addition of Hechavarria. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen moved from sixth to third in the batting order, trading spots with RF Gregory Polanco. ... Pittsburgh recalled LHP Antonio Bastardo from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and reinstated him from the 10-day disabled list (left quad strain). ... The Pirates optioned C Jacob Stallings to Indianapolis.