RF Wil Myers allowed the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus to score from first on an Adrian Beltre single in the 11th inning of a 4-3 12-inning win over Texas on Wednesday. The run gave Texas a 3-2 lead. “I‘m not one that normally talks about rookie mistakes,” Ray manager Joe Maddon said, “because anyone can make them, but that’s a play right there, if you know the league and you know the player, that you know that you have to get in to it quickly, and get it back in quickly, period.”

OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room for OF Freddy Guzman, whom the Rays selected off the Triple-A Durham roster Wednesday. Guyer was called up from the minors and added to the big-league DL on Aug. 2.

RHP Chris Archer got a no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Archer was a bit unlucky, as Leonys Martin’s shot to center field with two out fooled CF Desmond Jennings and went for a two-run triple.

LHP Matt Moore (15-3, 3.11) is expected to make his 25th start of the year on Thursday when the Tampa Bay Rays close a four-game series with the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field. He is 7-2 with a 3.45 ERA (61-IP, 24-ER) in 10 starts at home. At 24 years old, Moore is the youngest 15-game winner in club history, passing David Price who won 19 in 2010 at age 25. Moore allowed just one hit in 5 1/3 innings of a 2-0 win against Texas.

LF David DeJesus hit a game-tying single in the 11th inning of a 12-inning 4-3 win over Texas at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. It was his first RBI single in extra innings since Sept. 21, 2012, against St. Louis, for the Cubs.

LF Sean Rodriguez hit a game-tying two-run homer against Derek Holland in the 6th inning of a 4-3, 12-inning win against Texas at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. He is 6-for-13 with two homers and five RBIs over his last eight games after going 2-for-21 over his previous 12 games.