LHP Matt Moore (15-4) took the loss on Thursday in an 8-2 defeat to the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field. He gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits in four innings. He struck out six. Texas hit three monstrous solo home runs against Moore in the third inning, including consecutive shots by Elvis Andrus and Alex Rios. He also allowed a career-high four stolen bases.

1B James Loney broke an 0-for-9 slide with a run-scoring double in the first inning Thursday to raise his batting average briefly back above .300. He entered the game having not been below the mark since April 22. He finished 1-for-4 and is now batting .297.

SS Yunel Escobar had a long and trying night Thursday in an 8-2 loss to Texas at Tropicana Field. He committed a throwing error, was caught stealing and hit into a double play.

LHP David Price (8-8, 3.42) is scheduled to make his 25th start of the season on Friday when the Rays begin a four-game series with Baltimore at Tropicana Field. The Rays have lost his last four starts, tied for the second-longest streak of his career. The offense has scored just eight runs with him in the game over the four starts.

SS Tim Beckham singled in his first major-league at-bat in an 8-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Tropicana Field. The first pick in the 2008 draft took Tanner Scheppers’ pitch to right field as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Beckham is the first first-overall pick to collect a hit in his first plate appearance since Phil Nevin in 1995.