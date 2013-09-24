RF Wil Myers finished 2-for-4 on Monday as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 to complete a four-game sweep at Tropicana Field. His seventh-inning, two-run single snapped an 0-for-18 Rays slide with the bases loaded. Myers is 4-for-9 with nine RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

LHP Matt Moore (15-4, 3.34) is expected to make his 26th start of the season Tuesday when the Rays begin a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Moore is 8-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 14 starts on the road compared to 7-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 11 starts at Tropicana Field. His eight road wins are tied for 4th-most in the American League this year and his 2.88 road ERA is seventh-lowest in the American League. Moore is 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA in eight starts against the Yankees, including 2-1 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts at Yankee Stadium.

RHP Jesse Crain was activated Monday. He was active for the first time since the Rays acquired him from the Chicago White Sox on July 29. He has been out with a right shoulder strain. Crain was named to the American League All-Star team even though he has not pitched since June 29. The 32-year-old has a 0.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings.

1B James Loney hit a pinch-hit solo homer Monday as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Tropicana Field to sweep a four-game series. It was his fourth career walk-off hit and second via homer. It was also his second career pinch-hit homer. He has 13 homers this season.

LF Ben Zobrist continued to assert his credentials as the Rays most valuable player Monday in a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Starting in left field for just the second time this season because of an outfield shuffle due to an injury, the 2B/RF threw out two base runners, one at third and one at home, to tie a club record.