LHP Matt Moore picked up his 16th win working around three wild pitches and six walks. He joined David Price and James Shields as the only Rays to win at least 16 games.

SS Yunel Escobar left the game in the fifth inning with a sore left ankle and is day-to-day. He was limping slightly in the clubhouse afterward and is day-to-day.

LHP David Price has equaled the longest losing streak of his career and will look to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday night at the Yankees. Over his last five starts, Price is 0-3 with a 4.90 ERA, though he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last three outings. Price is among the best pitchers of all-time with at least 30 starts against AL East teams. He is 38-14 with a 2.97 ERA in divisional play and his wins rank first among anyone with at least 25 wins and his ERA is second behind Hall of Famer Jim Palmer (2.75). A majority of that success has come against the Yankees, whom he is 8-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 20 career appearances (19 starts) against. Price last faced the Yankees Aug. 24 in Tampa Bay and allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

DH Matt Joyce batted .350 in August but came into Tuesday with three hits in his previous 41 at-bats and with one RBI over his previous 17 games. Yet he found himself batting leadoff for the 25th time this season and in his first start there since July 11, Joyce hit his fourth career leadoff home run.

C Jose Lobaton left the game with a bruised right elbow. He is day-to-day.

CF Desmond Jennings was held out of Tampa Bay’s lineup with a left hamstring injury. Jennings exited Sunday’s game with the injury and sat out Monday. Jennings’ injury comes at a time when he has equaled a career high with three straight multi-hit games and has nine hits in his last 23 at-bats.