RHP Alex Cobb has registered double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts and looks to do it again Thursday night against the Yankees. He had 12 strikeouts Saturday against Baltimore when he allowed one run and five hits over 8 1/3 innings in a 5-1 victory. In that start, Cobb came within one of his career best for strikeouts, matched his season best for innings pitched and threw a career-high 117 pitches. Cobb is 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees, including 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in three starts against them this year.

3B Evan Longoria hit his 30th and 31st home run of the season on Wednesday, marking his 13th career multi-homer game. He owns 25 career home runs against the Yankees, seven more than other player since 2008. He also joined Carlos Pena as the only Tampa Bay player with three 30 home run seasons and became the eighth third baseman to have three 30 home run seasons before his 28th birthday. The others are Troy Glaus, Bob Horner, Chipper Jones, Eddie Matthews, Mike Schmidt, Ron Santo and Matt Williams.

SS Yunel Escobar sat out Wednesday with a sore left ankle. He left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning but manager Joe Maddon thought Escobar might be able to pinch hit if needed.

LHP David Price allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings Wednesday for his first win in over a month. He is 9-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 20 career starts against the Yankees.

C Jose Lobaton sat out Wednesday with a bruised right elbow. He is considered day-to-day.

CF Desmond Jennings was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with a left hamstring injury, but was used as a pinch hitter. Manager Joe Maddon seemed to think that Jennings would be able to return to the starting lineup for the weekend series in Toronto.