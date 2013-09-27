RHP Jeremy Hellickson makes his final start for the Rays on Friday night when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. On Sept. 17 against the Texas Rangers, he was tagged for five runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-1 loss. His last appearance came in the final 2 1/3 innings of last Friday’s 18-inning marathon against the Baltimore Orioles. Hellickson earned the win when he allowed one hit while throwing 41 pitches. Hellickson is 5-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts vs. Toronto; he is 2-0 with a 2.90 ERA in five starts against the Jays this season.

RHP Alex Cobb allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings. He ended the season with one loss in his last 17 starts, going 8-1 with a 2.83 ERA during that stretch.

SS Yunel Escobar was in the original starting lineup, but after testing his sore left ankle before the game he was held out. Escobar was lifted midway through Tuesday’s win and is day-to-day.

CF Desmond Jennings was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game with a left hamstring injury. Jennings has made just one pinch-hitting appearance since leaving Sunday’s game against Baltimore, but manager Joe Maddon seemed to think Jennings will play this weekend.